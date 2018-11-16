BREXIT COMPO: No Plan Survives First Contact With ...

Anyhow: it's Compo Time at C@W!
At the start of the First World War the FT ran a compo. They printed a big empty map of Europe, on which entrants had to mark what they reckoned would be the national borders when hostilities ceased and the losers had been carved up. (History does not record who won, and how close they came to the actual result.)
So - your predictions, please, for the state of play on Brexit Day 29 March 2019:
- who will be PM?
- has there been a GE? If so, what headline outcome?
- has a 2nd referendum happened? If happened - question? result?
- in broad terms, on what basis is the UK / EU relationship set for the immediate 12 months following that date?
- has Gove disappeared up his own fundament?
- do the LibDems still exist?
- tie-breaker: any other colourful details concerning British politics you care to append? (this is not mean as an open invitation to devise cruel and unnatural punishments for your pet-hate politicians)
who will be PM? Still Lady Jane May
has there been a GE? If so, what headline outcome? NO
has a 2nd referendum happened? If happened - question? result? _ did not happen
in broad terms, on what basis is the UK / EU relationship set for the immediate 12 months following that date? - The UK will feel it has not got control it needs. The Italian problem will allow people to feel we might have dodged a bullet by leavingish.
has Gove disappeared up his own fundament? No - He is foreign secretary
do the LibDems still exist? - who cares?
May will cling on as PM by dint of nobody else wanting the job. Gove has hedged his bets on this.
No chance of a GE.
Can't see a second referendum happening.
We'll leave with a slightly less shit deal that will allow us to forge our own trade deals, with none of this third country arbitration/ECJ nonsense, and we'll have told the EU to build a hard border between Ireland and NI if it wants one.
Embarrassingly, I used to defend Gove. How poor a judge of character I am.
Lib Dems are alive and well and still have 100+ MPs sitting on the government benches pretending to be Tories.
