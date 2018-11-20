Damn Uppity Proddies

It's no joke.
With much graft and heft, Team May has been slowly trying to get the good ship BINO to port. Despite all the leaks and a frankly underpowered engine, it has been heading for home.
As Nick Drew wrote yesterday, May has a battle plan, a really crap one, but a plan nonetheless. Corbyn's team are now trying to pretend he is pro-EU, a remarkably stupid proposal even by their own low standards. The ERG Tories are split because they must choose between loyalty and rebellion and that is not an easy decision for backbench Tories to make.
However, we have the DUP. The DUP are more of May's kind of enemy. Determined, Pig-headed and perhaps even a bit ignorant. The remain media will point out they don't speak for Norn' Ireland, but they do care. They have never sort to. They speak for themselves and their model is the SNP in Scotland.
What the DUP currently want is the same treatment for NI as the rest of the UK, something Southern Ireland and the EU long ago identified as the insoluble puzzle of Brexit - to their advantage.
Now, rational people might think the DUP would understand a bit of this and decide that, given they want Brexit, a bit of compromise would be a price worth pay.
COMPROMISE however, as we long know, is not something the DUP are given over too - just ask the gays!
Cutting off your nose to spite your face is a heroic action in their slightly warped world, standing firm against everybody is also to be respected - right or wrong does not come into it.
Thus perhaps it will come to pass that Team May is felled not by her own backbenchers but by the DUP -ending the confidence and supply arrangement could cause a General Election which I do think would see Labour as the largest party and the end of even BINO brexit.
I'm getting rather tired of the DUP. Northern Ireland seems to soak up subsidies in return for sectarianism, smuggling and semtex. High time we unloaded it on Dublin.
The DUP have a point.
The status of NI is governed by the 1801 acts of union. The sixth article states: "...in all treaties made by his Majesty his heirs and successors, with any foreign power, his Majesty’s subjects of Ireland shall have the same privileges and be on the same footing as his Majesty’s subjects of Great Britain." The sixth article also abolishes all customs duties between Great Britain and (Northern) Ireland.
Mays deal makes NI's relations with the EU differ from those of Great Britain and also reintroduces customs duties in the Irish Sea. As such, it goes against the acts of union and represents a change to the status of NI and hence is against the Good Friday Agreement, which requires consent for any change.
For the first time ever I'm on the side of the DUP. It's simple really; if they are part of the UK then there should be the same rules and regulations as for the rest of us. I can't see any other way except a clear dividing line between the ROI and NI and I don't see any problem with that. The ROI as part of the EU is a separate country.
But both, the DUP also do not accept a hard border with the South. So their position is undeliverable as they wont stand for BINO or Hard Brexit and nor do they want to remain.
As ever, they have decided that somehow it is not their problem to solve, only to get angry about.
"The ERG Tories are split because they must choose between loyalty and rebellion.."
Disagree: like all Tory MPs they have a choice between loyalty to their Party/leader, and loyalty to their country. Too few MPs choose the latter. Most of them are career politicos, most of them apparently wouldn't hack it outside Westminster, so they make a shamefully obvious choice to stick with the prestige job, the manifold opportunities for arse-licking (in both directions), the impressively historic building, the subsidised booze, and so on. Cynical - moi? I don't think so. Happy to see decimation tomorrow, with 10% of them picked at random and shot summarily on the terrace, with the Thames handily adjacent for disposal.
The whole “hard border” is confected bullshit. We should walk away on WTO terms. If Brussels wants a border with watchtowers and barriers, let them build it & man it. I think we all know how that will turn out. It is a problem they invented so we should let them enjoy it.
@beancounter
I though £1 billion was cheap to ensure Corbyn didn't get in.
