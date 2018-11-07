It's still the economy stupid - lessons from America

One strong lesson from current politics in the USA this week, is that despite the rapidly changing world around us, it is still the economy that drives politics.
The Democrats in the US, broad church though they are, have much of the Corbynista about them. Many of them are utterly obsessed with identity politics, socialism and many kinds of other ideologies that allow for a stand on both victimhood and hate of the right.
Trump of course, plays this gallery well. He has no votes in the assorted misfits of the Left, but a strong base in the right of the party which can be motivated by anti-immigration rhetoric and tax cuts.
The critical bit is how thought Trump holds onto the centre. At the moment, he has lost the House and held the Senate, without getting into the entrails of it all, the Republicans have had a pretty good run. Especially when you take into account the social media driven accounts of the 'Blue Wave' and the contempt Trump is held in - especially abroad. As ever, the BBC and Sky just can't quite believe that Trump gets any votes at all given how execrable he is.
So how does he hold up the centre, the swing votes, when the USA as a Country is as divided as Brexit Britain?
The answer is the economy, which through his pump priming, is going great guns indeed. Enough that people who have jobs, can apply for jobs and see wage growth are happy. Happy enough to vote for more of the same, even with all the terrible rhetorical baggage that comes with the President.
Overall, Trumps divide and rule is not a great way for us to drive human society forward. However, for the Tories in Government, a salutary lesson will be that even if they deliver a fudged half-Brexit, if they focus on getting the economy ticking over, job growth and wage growth, then Corbyn and McDonnell will never get the look in - after all, their ideological baggage is at least as bad as the Tories and certainly worse in some areas.
Sadly, the soft Tories we have are not clear enough on the economic development of the Country and instead are playing to Labour's tune of throwing money at the NHS and public services. There is time to change this around though over the next few years if hey can get their act together - which of course, is another story...
3 comments:
"Overall, Trumps divide and rule is not a great way for us to drive human society forward."
Trump has no choice - as in Brexit Britain- there is no common ground any more betwixt left and right.
Politically and socially, he is middle of the road, but he has the wit to realize in these polarized times that those on the left hate him and will never vote for him so he does the only alternative; carry out the wishes of those who vote for him. Fight for the interests of those who support him.
He is one of the few Presidents ever who tries to do what he has pledged to do.
Not great admirer of Trump, although he does amuse me greatly.
I do have an issue, though, with this idea that it is Trump who has divided the US. Trump would have been blown out of the water (or maybe not even stood) if the country hadn't already have been divided. Possible it always has, but it was certainly widened into the great, gaping chasm by the identity politics and general hatred of others of the Obama administration and it's ground troops (much like Labour and Momentum).
As an aside, much, if not all the media are absolutely at a loss as to how Trump rakes in so many votes (as opposed to being roundly thumped). Until they get it into their heads that he's not a Republican and that he only used them as a vehicle for himself, they will continue to be bemused and get their predictions wrong.
Thing about the US is the divide is really Urban vs Rural, it ending up resembling left vs right was driven by historical events such as the Southern Democrats losing support when the Republicans came down in support of bigoted laws.
You also tend to find that rural areas are more conservative - less people, reduced influx of ideas and you don't tend to try and fix what isn't broken in case you break it, and if you're in a farmhouse a few miles from the nearest neighbour that could mean death.
This has been coming a while, and some of the Urbanites question why they don't go for majority voting - the fact that having to only charm 10-12 states to win is a recipe for disaster when the 38-40 take umbrage seems to elude them.
Trump's success is laying the groundwork for bigger problems though.
As for the Tories, I'm fine with more money for the NHS, I'm just irked they persist in not audit the public sector until it squeaks. I want to see council leaders dragged into Westminster and asked why they feel the top x layers of management having the latest iPhone is more important than that money being spent on the front line. The NHS and councils could make much better use of their money.
And of course one of the biggest outgoings, IT, is still run as badly as ever. I mean, the private sector is shit enough with IT, but the public sector is waaaay worse.
As for boosting the economy, I don't know, it's not just more jobs, it's feeling better off too. It's not just Minimum Wage Bob unlikely to vote Tory when finding getting a quacks appointment difficult and his black bin is only emptied once a month.
Neither party has much access to the real world voters live and work in, the Tories problem is that they're the ones in charge though. Talking a good game at conference and at budget time is one thing, but people aren't stupid - they know when they're getting pissed on.
Post a Comment