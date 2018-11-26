May's last days

So now that the date of the 10th December seems to be firming up in Westminster, we can begin the process of writing the political obituary of Theresa May.
Currently, there is just no chance of the Withdrawal Agreement being passed in Parliament. As Nick Drew opined in our last piece, there is more chance of a complete collapse of support than anything else.
This is going to mean May wandering around, coming out of No 10 for updates for he next couple of weeks, trying to look Prime Ministerial, whilst all the while knowing the game is up. Two years spent negotiating a deal that fails and she will be in the same exit seat as Cameron with nowhere to go but obscurity.
It is going to be a sad time for her personally, all the work and stress with come to mean nothing. Perhaps if we remain in the EU in the end she will be happy that her overall mission was complete. I doubt it because remaining in the EU will also mean the Tories are dead, really dead and possibly so dead as to not be a realistic party anymore in the UK. After all, they will have held an vote that half the country did not want and then no implemented to alienate the other half. Goodnight Conservatives at that point.
So what can May do for the last few days that she has in power? Gordon Brown famously managed to raise income tax to 50% on virtually his last day, is there anything May could do in last swish of the Prime Ministerial wand? I sort of doubt it as she become very bitter, very quickly in the next week as she realises the deal is lost and the game is up for her.
In other news, all those Tory plotters had better get the band back together PDQ, they have one last bullet in the shape of a new Prime Minister and if they miss this time, its curtains.
6 comments:
the thing is, she has absolutely no imagination whatsoever
creativity is completely beyond her
so, not much chance of a parting Xmas gift from her
Even if she wanted, she hasn't got a majority.
The government will collapse.
With Labour captured by their membership/hard left, will the Conservatives reciprocate?
Don't know CU - I can imagine an awful lot of behind the scenes maneuvering taking place within the conservative party. Threats of dragging old skeletons out of the closets of those who dissent. Bribes of more senior positions or the advancement of interests held outwith parliament for those on the fence. I think that history will show that an awful lot of back handing happened in the lead up to this vote.
Couple this with; it only takes a handful of labour mps to support the WA - on the premise they think its a safer bet than a perceived chaotic WA, or had a preference to remain anyway and it's through.
Then it has the Lords to face, see para 1 for threats and bribes, everyone has there price.
What next. where does that leave us? what's the next move?
I would imagine that the status quo would prevail, the population will continue to be apathetic to vassalage, so long as the bribes from the state continue for those who are under the wellfare system. And the bribes in the form of cheap credit and shiny consumer goods continue for the rest of the serfs.
Thinks are going to have to get really really bad, before we are going to see any real change and folks wake up to their being enslaved. Be that by the state, the EU or corporate interests! (not wishing to sound like a momentum robot...)
She really doesn't get it. If the deal were any good, it wouldn't need a hard sell. As it is, every time she repeats the mantra "I think this is a good deal", millions of people think back "No it f*cking well isn't". Banging on about "Stable and Strong" worked well, didn't it?
I think CU raised a very interesting point. TM is a dead person walking.
What is at stake, is not Brexit but the Conservative party. How they handle her defenestration in the coming days will decide the fate of the Conservatives for a generation to come.
We have to unite behind her ... and shove.
10th December?
7th December is traditional for a Day of Infamy.
