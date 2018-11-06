Nowt wrong with the Brexit backstop

I really can't believe the level of briefing going on by ministers and opposition politicians on the state of the Brexit negotiations. There are, as we have known for a while now, no simple or good options that please everybody.
The EU has made plenty of mistakes along the way to this point. Insisting that its political aims, such as no hard border in Ireland, are in fact technical aims. They knew they had drawn red lines that were incompatible with Brexit and then forced the UK into agreeing them - yes, the UK was utterly stupid to walk into the trap, but nonetheless, it has not worked out to the EU advantage.
This is because the EU wants a deal too, Macron in France and Merkel in Germany do not want a catastrophic end to UK membership when Eastern Europe and Italy are already finding manifold reasons to dislike the EU. So, a deal will be done.
On Ireland, the Irish have been very content to play hardball with the EU backing but that will change if the EU back off a little themselves.
Yet there is no reason for them too. A UK that remains in the Customs Union for another two or three years whilst solutions are worked out (away from the glare of BREXIT media madness) is the right route to take.
Why the Leavers are so against this is beyond me, all the years of wanting to leave the EU and now they fear they will Leave but not 'properly.' Madness. Also, in Parliament the remain in the Customs Union for a bit is probably the only vote May can win with enough remain rebels on both sides and few Brexiteers really brave enough to push for no deal AND a Corbyn Government.
Hopefully, this can all be decided soon as the economy is definitely starting to feel slow in part due to the tortuous path of the these negotiations. If it takes another three years (still prior to the next election) to work out the Canada Plus trade deal then fine - really, that will be fine with everyone. Immigration is already dropping and the Government can always focus on Non-EU immigration for some red meat in the meantime to sate its UKIP wing.
For the EU, allowing the UK to remain in the customs union whilst exiting is a big deal as it ruins its hand in the future negotiations - quite the opposite from what the Brexiteers are trying to parlay currently. With the UK not suffering any economic damage, the negotiations can proceed in an atmosphere of calm - to date the Eu has skilfully played on the deadlines imposed by itself and the UK to control the process. After March 2019, a reset will allow cool heads to prevail at last.
3 comments:
Seems a fair summary to me, I just want to move on leaving the lunatics to fixate on something new while we sort out the mess and as a result keep corby and his twats out of power.
It's hardly surprising that Leavers are fearful of a stitch-up.
The entire establishment including MPs and the media is against the UK leaving.
The last thing the EU wants is a large, competetive economy, with global links and a world beating financial center off its coast.
Especially if we're set free from some of the red tape and artificial constraints that we are currently under.
Who trusts the current Government to look out for the average citizen?
They haven't so far so why should they start now?
I am going to deliberately start a fight with ND now. I am a strong believer in closing something and that deals have momentum. After they are closed, things can be altered if really necessary - but after.
Worrying over excessively about getting the bestest of the best deal before you start is a guaranteed way to not do a deal. I know that Goldman Sachs and all the clever people like to go on about how they are so smart they screwed the other side up - but really, in this case - getting over the line is very important. Falling short either means the death of brexit by remain or death brexit through no deal.
