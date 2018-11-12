Nuclear Winter

However, the government's arithmetic on electrification of just about everything forces them down the nuclear road. So all attention will now be on what they will come up with for the remaining "prospects" (Wylfa, Sizewell, Bradwell) by way of a financial package. The counter to my negative hypothesis is of course that with enough government money you can indeed suspend the laws of gravity - for a time.
But one has to suppose the developers will insist it is up-front money next time. Which brings us back to Hinkley. EDF has certainly been beavering away - the civil engineering is moving along purposefully. But, famously, although the French screwed a handsome electricity price out of George Osborne, they don't get to trouser it until the beast is up and running. And never mind all that dredging, earthmoving and concrete: construction of the Hinkley reactors is nowhere near being started.
|Hinkley Point C: mud, concrete, but not much else
In short, the sunk costs of Hinkley, whilst by now probably a couple of billion (they'd sunk nearly one billion before they started any work at all) would not be ruinous for EDF if they decided it wasn't worth the candle. Obviously, Plan B would be to steam round to our resolute Prime Minister and demand some cash, threatening that Plan C would be to walk away: seeing how *helpful* she was back in 2016, when Hollande wagged his finger at her.
Still, it's not clear this would succeed a second time, not least because unless they get motoring, the chance to browbeat May could disappear forever.
ND
7 comments:
I think it's a bit tragic when articles (such as the first link above) infer that renewables are a magic bullet to everything.
There is a great book called "Sustainable Energy without the hot air" it really is excellent. No hyperbole. Just numbers and facts. and its free:
just look at this free book: (https://www.withouthotair.com/download.html)
look at page 103 Can we live on renewables. To summarise average energy consumption per capita in the UK on all activities is 195kWh/day. maximum theoretical (and i must stress theoretical) supply from all renewables is 180kWh/day assuming that all economic considerations are thrown to the wind.
It then proceeds to say that after the "public consultation" a more realistic renewable supply figure is 18kWh/day/person.
So No. We cant just live on renewables.
Surely the answer lies in a combination of the following:
old natural gas.
Old nuclear
new nuclear (modular pebble reactors and plenty of them)
new gas (combination of peaking plants such as those constructed by clark energy in south engalnd and district heating CCHP scaled accordingly)
Solar (using waste industrial space, house rooves - not farmers fields!)
Offshore wind
Demand side mechanisms (not giving a central power control to turn off, but incetivising users not to consume when the market is tight)
interconectors
thoughts?
Just curious: how is it possible to spend £1 billion before even breaking ground? Where the hell does that money go?
Gridbot: 195 kwh/day is a peak value, the average is about half that (and has been constant for about 100 years). So renewables + storage matches supply and demand.
In any case, it is always possible to import power from sunny and/or windy countries.
The answer to whether renewables are feasible for all our energy needs lies in finding suitable ways of storing energy so we have some when the wind isn't blowing and the sun isn't shining. There is some good work being done here with eg redox flow "batteries"/storage solutions using vanadium.
anon - easy! It's "engineering" ... the share attributed to Hinkley of EDF's massive ongoing efforts to come up with an EPWR design that actually works. Check out the troubles they've had: in France; Finland; at the forging plant; with the French nuclear regulator, etc etc. Until they are done, to the latter's satisfaction (and maybe even to our regulators' satisfaction) they won't be starting on the reactors (beyond the concrete base, at least)
Gridbot - more thoughts from me after eveyone else has had a go
When I was a nipper, every town was just getting around to demolishing its gas / power plant in favour of the big grids. Town gas, it was called; coal gas, made from coal. Hydrogen 50%, Methane 35%, Carbon monoxide 10%, Ethylene 5%. Plus useful by-products.
I've asked before, but with thousands of years of coal reserves, why aren't we making coal gas? Hydrogen for internal combustion engines, methane for power. And the technology is so easy the capital cost would be low and delivery rapid.
@Raedwald, The question is: Who will dig/mine it? We can't go back to mining as it was. No one is going hundrreds of feet underground with a pickaxe. So we would need to develop robots to do that?
Post a Comment