The 'Softening' of the Armed Forces

|Are all RAF pilots like her, Daddy?
Well, it's all very shiny. I'd been warned there is much dumbing-down in evidence, but I can't really agree with that; and the hardware is all there (check out that Vulcan bomb bay, lads); and the archive is as fine and professional as ever.
But there is certainly, how shall we put it, a lot of 'profiling' going on. In this new intro hall, illustrating the 100 years of the service there are many individual stories told on the back of life-size cardboard photos of RAF personnel, like the rather fetching one on the right.
Are you getting the picture? Yes: of the 51 RAF people whose photos appear in this hall, 21 are of women, almost 42%.
Now: what % of today's RAF, do you imagine, are women? Answer: 17%. And what was the figure at the height of WW2? 16%. And what % of the 109,484 members of the Service who gave their lives on active service ..? They don't mention that.
But are we surprised? - when soi-dissant *historian* Dan Snow can lie to his children that women flew Spitfires in combat? By contrast with shameful behaviour like that, the exhibition is as pure as the driven, errrr, snow.
Still, I am pleased to note the Museum still describes the prominent twin Aden cannon-bulges on the Hawker Hunter as 'Sabrinas'. Until some passing thought-policeperson notices ...
We've gone mad and we've had it.
Films and dramas will increasingly show such distortions until it becomes truth.
"Well it's for the greater good, so it doesn't matter."
While this happens they can continue to portray white men as evil and stupid.
Standards will be cut for special forces, Paras and Royal Marines despite them telling us they won't.
The Russians and the Chinese know that the West is fucked.
Similarly professional journals and recruitment campaigns are now openly discriminating against white boys.
I had not seen that Dan Snow article. Wow is he thick, I mean really, really thick..it was news to me he was that stupid, but there we are. Never underestimate the stupidity of lefties. Great fund to read though!
I remember Tristram Hunt being asked about world war one. It was 2014- so big on WW1.It was some kind of chat show. He made some very interesting, accurate observations and completely avoided the emotional cliches to give a good picture of the causes and context of the outbreak of the war. Pretty good, considering he only had a few minutes. It may even have been on Top Gear. Something like that.
The host said "You really should do a documentary." And Hunt said , "I did pitch one to the BBC. Where we look at some of the untold stores. Lesser known conflicts. The dramatic Goeben / Falklands naval events. What was Churchill's real role in the Dardanelles. And tactics and strategies. Not just "Here's a letter from Tommy Atkins to his mum. He was killed the next day, sort of thing. Something a bit different."
"Wow. That sounds good. did they commission it."
"Erm..No. They said we already have one lined up. For Dan Snow."
"But YOU ARE a historian?"
"I Know!"
I noticed that Ada Lovelace is in the running for the £50 note.
Pity that the current mythos around her is 50% fake and gets further from the truth every year. Even in the fake story do they seriously believe that Babbage couldn't "program" his own machine? If they keep bigging up Lovelace they'll have to remove Babbage from the story at some point.
