The Tatooine Times - Now only {3} credits!

The Tatooine Times
General Raab heads off to the Death Star for his meeting with the Galactic Empire's representative, Michel Barnier. The Imperial Senate 27 have not been very amenable to the New Republic in recent conferences. Theresa May has even been refused a meal at Intergalactic dining occasions.
|No soup for you.
|General Raab
BREAKING NEWS ***Exclusive footage as General Raab presents the latest leaving proposals to Lord Barnier.BREAKING NEWS**
|85% of humanoids now Vegan. Sand farming on Tatooine. Special supplement.
|Watto Trading: Motto- if it ain't broke...then I don't want it.
|Arron Watto: Trader
Dathomiri Nightbrothers.
No comments:
Post a Comment