Thoughts needed; What do we need to do to stop a rigged referendum?

Fast coming up the aisle today is the failure of May's agreement in Parliament.
There are too many Tory rebels, too few Labour rebels, hatred from very different angles by the various nationalist parties (including Lib Dems in this group as EU Quisling/Vichy nationalists) for any vote to pass.
As such, the Tories are going to be very reticent to force and General Election on the back of a confidence vote - but that may come about.
The DUP, surely, will not make the Government fall in order to get the Irish Nationalist supporting Corbyn as PM - if they think Brexit is bad news for them....
So then we will be at the point where another referendum, which not long ago I bet money on not happening (!), will come to pass.
And here is where the remainer game is, in referendum you need a decisive result, so the two options the remainers will get is this:
A) Leave the EU with May's Withdrawal Agreement
B) Remain in the EU
May will agree to this as she will think A) vindicates her position and she can win. B) Pleases remainers and is May's preferred option to no deal.
For the country as a whole, it is a disgrace as it is a classic EU stitch up to which Barnier, Weygand and Selmayr will say the following -
"Here English plebs, is your choice between two things that you don't want. If you choose not to participate then, ha!, you don't really believe in democracy after all. So now vote and betray yourselves you racist scum..etc etc."
There is a decent chance of the above happening and the ERG folk have shown themselves not competent to oppose this (they would not have the votes in parliament to stop this bill for a start).
What can be done if this comes to pass...thoughts welcome in the comments.
4 comments:
I've just read Dominic Cummings's blog post of 23rd May on how the Treasury and Cabinet Office stitched up the whole process so the outcome was complete surrender to the EU. As you say, the inevitable next step is a referendum where the options are BRINO or Remain.
Before the referendum I told anybody who asked that it was safe to vote leave because the government would never allow it to happen in reality. Even so, I'm shocked at how cynical this has all been.
The only rational response to all of this is VOTE CORBYN at the next election. After all, it doesn't matter which apes stand up in the HoC, the civil servants run everything.
Think the only answer to this CU is surely; to absolutely break the establishment?
Short of a modern take on Fawkes' 1605 plot then the only other option is a higher power buying off the politicos (think they've already been bought by the eu/other establishment interest groups)...
or...
Corbyn + leave the country?
so i guess the real question is, where are we all moving to?
Hang them all,
every last one of them.
But joking aside, it looks like the fix is in.
There are too few Conservatives in the cabinet and on the back benches who are willing to risk giving up their careers for this.
Of those few who are, they have been out maneuvered and sidelined at every turn.
Too little, too late.
There's still time for the "no confidence" option and a new Brexiteer Tory leader but they need to get on with it.
Post a Comment