Brexit Fatigue: No Yawning at the Back

And they are in no doubt as to what the cause is. On the one hand, they can't justify not leading almost every front page with Brexit stuff which, in a formal sense, is about as newsworthy as it's possible to be. However, the man on the Clapham Omnibus has tired of it all, and is not buying. Some things, it seems, are too interesting.
|Think on, Jezza lad
In other news ... well no, actually, it's Brexit again. It seems that Jezza is determined to underline the point made a couple of days ago that he and his dire entourage have no plan; bewildering friend and foe alike with his personal motion of no confidence. Someone has likened this to a penalty-taker shooting deliberately at a corner flag. Being more inclined towards a military idiom, I have toyed with the parallel of the one-man charge mounted by H Jones at Goose Green. On balance, I prefer the image of Wat Tyler trotting out to meet Richard II. He didn't trot back again, if you recall.
ND
Of course, it may be that the constant whine remainers in the DTP is also a factor. It certainly makes me wish them extinct.
Well. If Jezza shouted out "Get yer skirts off !" to his troops he'd soon be shot... oooh er !
Brexit is important but we don't want to read about it. We just want it done now.
Slightly off topic. I was talking to my friend who owns a music shop.
He said his problem was not Brexit but Amazon.
Amazon are using their tax advantages over the high street to kill the high street by selling products at below cost.
He cannot compete with online prices - especially with local Pension Funds with Councils attached are racking up the rates.
DM shares off a cliff since it switched to Remain.
Leaving it late for a Santa Rally....
EK - Retail is having its worst period for ten years. And it hasn't been any good for those ten years.
If the likes of online super giant ASOS are saying its bad, then the Debenhams and New Looks have no chance.
Everything is against. Tax. Pensions. Employment law. Automation. Energy costs. Import cheating i the shipping of goods and even the bloody weather.
One section of a main high street I was at this morning was entirely barbers. Nail bars. Beauty and piercing places. And cafes. And not a single 'real' shop.
Exactly as we predicted would be the case some secen or eight years ago.
H.Jones was a nutter, VC or no VC.
