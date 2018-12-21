Really, what a mess and how interesting what a small and low cost mission this has been by the interlopers.
As said in the comments to the previous thread here, it is entirely possible that several drones were pre-programmed far in advance and left to do their thing, probably ending by crashing into one of the nearby lakes so as to make evidence harder to find.
As always, it is often the small things that make the difference. Overall though, a right pain for all involved but it is not like we have not all experienced before flights being cancelled due to bad weather, crappy airlines, insolvency of airlines etc. The media reaction in a 24/7 news cycle has amused me the most, trying to get frustrated people to get angry and upset when in the main they are in fact quite phlegmatic about the situation!
So who has done it, the money from the Police is on environmental campaigners and I can see this as a possibility, but it would be wrong to rule our state actors at this stage - likely not the usual terrorists as this is a disruption attack rather than one designed to inflict injury.
Anyway, happy holidays, blogging will be light next week! The annual prediction game awaits!
As you say, very successful, in its own terms. Expect much more of this around the world in 2019.
My betting (eco warrior or not) they are Remain voters.
A) I'm already hearing the BBC insinuate it was caused by Brexit (a distracted government)
B) I recall similar disruptions on the railway by the IRA. Chaos and economic loss via a 25p phone call.
I said at the time we should have just carried on and I say so now.
The likelihood of a drone bringing down a plane is minute. Send up an empty plane first to see if there is a terrorist intent. If not just carry on flying.
We cannot have our civilisation intimidated and disrupted by mobs like this because they're not getting their way.
And if they succeed what a lesson to law abiding Brexit voters.
E-K: The chance of a drone bringing down an airliner are remote, but the damage if it does happen is enormous. Aviation safety is based upon eliminating or minimising even the slightest possiblities of harm.
No choice but to shut the airport, I'm afraid.
"Gatwick is open for business again !" BBC
So why is it safer now than it was yesterday ? A drone could pop up at literally any minute.
My point here is that they haven't cured the problem (and nor will they) so we are best carrying on regardless and shouldn't have stopped flying at all.
Taking risks and being a bit brave is the price of freedom and if we can't then we don't deserve it.
DJK - You make an interesting point.
So how much economic damage do you think was done by two days of closure ? Far more than a ripped panel.
"No choice but to shut the airport.
Then expect far far more of this with the BBC already asking "But are they REALLY criminals ?" Jeremy Vine show.
If they can have mob rule then I want it too.
Possibly kids did it. Because it's fun, like starting fires to see fire engines. And now wait for nastier parties to adapt the idea.
"The likelihood of a drone bringing down a plane is minute"
Indeed it is, but the consequences are huge. Hundreds of lives lost, probably an airframe too, airport closed for days while investigations are completed.
It's a low probability/high impact risk that simply has to be mitigated. Unfortunately, the mitigation is to cease runway operations.
