Last minute offers. Christmas bargains 2018

The Jeremy Corbyn Trouser Creaser.
This versatile trouser creaser is the perfect device for ironing in creases and folds into everyday work and leisure wear to give that authentic socialist 'hedge-backwards' effect.
Simply leave an old teacher's jacket, bought from an Ofxam, in the creaser and overnight it will crumple the most hard wearing of fabrics to give that Embankment sleeper appeal. Also works on polyester and nylon shell suits.
Kick the Can!
The fun can kicking game for all the euro-family. Whoever kicks the can the furthest claims "Not my problem anymore!" Best played with 28 or more.
Contents:
1 set of can-kicking instructions.
1 packet of head burying sand
1 sturdy tin can
EuroFudge.
The ever popular Euro dessert has been a favoured option since 1955.
Made with lashings of stodgy, flavourless, euro fudge, the pre-prepared dish is placed in our artisans oven and half-baked for as long as it takes for the fudge to be partly agreed by all.
Best with nuts. Lemons or chickens.
{Not available in Greece.}
The Jacob Rees-Fogg Lamp
For those gloomy, dark, dank, fetid, post-brexit days; the Rees-Fogg will shine a beacon of light to illuminate the path of the country. Lighting the way through the impenetrable Whitehall bureaucracy and can't do attitude to Brexit, the Rees-Fogg lamp will shine through the Hammond greyness, to a better place. Can also be used to guide ships trapped by adverse weather when the continent becomes cut off.
The Hardboard Hard-border.
This unique border is made from 3mm hardboard and gives all the
Easy to install. Simply nail a piece of hardboard to a post. Write
'You are now entering the United Kingdom. Show your passport if you really must"
on it.
And declare the border done.
Available in Clear Transparent. Whitewash or Cork.
The Vince Cable channel.
Subscribe your frail and dementia suffering loved ones to the Vince Cable channel. Features the reassuring voice from yesteryear, of Vince himself. A range of television stations features all the classic memories from past glories. The unlikely lads. Are you not really being served very well? Steptoe and chancellor. And Liberals and Democrats, Deceased.
Plus a host of drama, thriller and film noir from the golden age of Holyrood.
|The guy who came in from the cold
Treasured memories from a bygone age {1911}.
Many more fabulous gifting products available!
The Andrew Neil, garden kneeler.
Tim Shipman in a bottle.
Tommy Robinson's lemon barley water.
The Jacob Rees-Mug coffee cup.
Jon Sopel-on-a-rope.
And for spring 2019, transform your outdoor space with these garden and landscaping products. Ideal whether you have an Iain Dale. A Michael Grove.
Or simply a Miranda Green.
Need to tend your Jeremy Vine's or trim your Margaret Hedge? Prune back the Tulip Siddiqs, Stephen Twiggs or Isabel Oaktrees?
Or simply enjoy, on a cold winter's evening, a brisk Kirsty Wark in the moonlight. The 2019 March collection will have everything for you.
*subject to possible Brexit supply chain delays. Orders may take up 84 months to pass customs.
