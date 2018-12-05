May V Brown - Faceoff

For a quick comparison:
1) Led UK to worst financial crisis in 100 years - £200 billion cost to the economy
2) Sold UK Gold reserves at an all time low - baking in a 'loss' of around £20 billion, double the cost of the ERM debacle
3) Signed Lisbon treaty in a cupboard with no referendum or acknowledgement
4) Enabled Tony Blair to ratchet up a high spend low tax economy
5) Plotted for years to become PM, only to lose election very badly when finally fought
6) Raised taxes spitefully on the day he left office to 50%
1) Plotted for years to become Prime Minster, only to very nearly lose and election she should have comfortably won against the worst ever opposition leader
2) Campaigned for Br, exit then led the most pathetic negotiation in history
3) Made political enemies even of her best friends like Damian Green
4) Did a deal with DUP to stay in Government that resulted in Government becoming impossible
5) Anti-Immigration stance throughout her career has impacted on culture of the Country
6) Completely lost control of Parliament resulting in no Governance at all
I wrote this out live, because I really thought she was awful, then recalled what Brown did and she has a long way to go yet. Not even on the same page as it happens. Still, hard to think of any other Prime Minister who has been less effective in the last 40 years other than Brown. Major looks competent by comparison.
10 comments:
Brown every time for me, the architect of his and other people's misfortunes. Labour lost every single election going when he was leader (councils, Europe and finally the GE).
May is responsible for a lot of mess too but has been dealt a weaker hand too. She might be inflexible and tone deaf but I don't think she dissembles and deflects as much as Brown did.
You wonder who the next PM will be and what their rating might be, they could fare even worse.
I must have missed her "anti-immigration stance".
Anon - perhaps CU was trying for irony?
Perhaps being the child of a clergyman warps you. But then again, Alderman Roberts was a Methodist lay preacher.
For me, Theresa May is far worse. Brown was a competent chancellor and a politician with some clear moral values. He can hardly be blamed for the global financial crisis. In fact, I think history will look rather kindly on him.
By contrast, Theresa May is the sole author of her own (and our) misfortunes, first by calling the election and not listening to any advice from her colleagues, then by negotiating behind her brexit secretaries' backs and not listening to advice from her colleagues. She seems totally deluded and divorced from life on Earth as the rest of us understand it.
The subtle difference being Brown wasn't totally hopeless - like all socialists he was mendaciously competent when required. May's just 100% incompetent.
Brown worse by a mile in my book - he was a monstrous coward, and knew it, and wrote a book on 'Courage' to deflect attention from it etc etc. May won't, I suggest, be writing any books entitled "How to do Strategy", or "The Art of Negotiation"; nor are weaknesses in the strategy & negotiating departments moral failings
(all of which still makes May shockingly bad, but in a performative sense: her weaknesses are disqualifying factors for the job she holds, not a matter of shame)
If she has a deplorable moral trait it is her being a secretive and unsupportive boss. She treated Davis and Raab badly (and all her junior ministers at the Home Office: how Green put up with it I shall never know) - but a PM has a right to do whatever it takes, and to hell with other ministers' pride. It's the result that damns her - for an incompetent, not a blackguard
I hate both of them for what they have done.
However I'm leaning towards May. For the simple reason her treachery will impact on the UK for decades. Long after she has been executed for treason.
Lord T - on any rational analysis Brown is way worse. Leaving or Remaining in the EU will help/hurt the UK by 2 or 3% of GDP. Brown literally decimated the economy and doubled the national debt, causing a need for painful austerity for 12-15 years and an economy not predicted to truly recover until the 2040's - you can't top that.
DJK - I don't abide that, Brown did cause the GFC in the UK by leaving us so exposed. He did an OK job (well, Darling did) of stabilising things but they were in horrific shape thanks to him. Abolishing boom and bust he said - I mean really, I like dark humour and everything but that is morbid. I find myself quietly fuming these days when the labour commies go on about 'thousands of deaths' caused by Tory cuts when the reality is Labour baked in the need for a terribly hard financial decade in the 2010's whoever won elections.
However, May is still digging, maybe time yet to catch-up.
I think you over-egg Brown
For me it is Tony B.
He made brown possible
He talked peace but did war.
He talked about honesty but lied.
He talked about low taxes but built up the deficit.
He claimed the credit for some ideas that others had been working towards for 20 years (min wage / NI peace)
You know I am right because no-one wants to talk about him.
