"There'll Be No Rioting Here"

... says Simon Jenkins. So that's alright, then.
I think he's predicating this on 'No Deal' being ruled out. Let's see - on both counts.
Speaking of editors of the Evening Standard: how must little Georgie Osborne be regretting he left Parliament? All this flux and and turmoil, so ripe for a decisive political initiative. And all he can do is make cheap jibes from his student-newspaper-style editorial platform.
ND
4 comments:
It took 14 years last time - 1628 to 1642 - to come to violence; then, as now, the nation is geographically divided, Parliament and government deadlocked, neighbours and brothers divided, passions high, beliefs intractable. And we are so damned vulnerable - one could take-out London with half a dozen thermite grenades.
We don't have a safety valve like the French do, Jenkins is saying in effect. He does't continue the argument - that a build up of pressure, when it happens, is far far more dangerous than a few burned cars on the street.
It won't happen like that.
First
- people like me stop voting (we no longer trust ourselves because we believed in unicorns, apparently) so we leave it to the oh so wise young people
- they vote for a real unicorn (Jeremy Corbyn)
Then some time after that the rioting begins.
Responsible, grafting people like me don't riot. Only students, criminals and dole wallers do that. Football hooligans generally have a time and a place of their own to do their thang.
Raedwald - The French don't have a safety valve. We're just better than they are.
It's never acknowledged.
Through democratic process, we do these things. 2 1/2 years later, we're still waiting. No rioting.
Is there any other nation like ours ???
*** The 2011 riots shows that we are really two peoples in one now.
"- they vote for a real unicorn (Jeremy Corbyn)"
There's something on his forehead, I'm not sure it's a unicorn though.
Post a Comment