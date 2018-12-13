Well that is a fine mess you got us into

Jesus Wept. I mean, the whole Brexit thing is unreal in its perfect realisation slapstick, fine balance and pure frustration.
So May wins a vote, close enough to a victory that she can engage in her airport fever as per Nick Drew's insightful post of yesterday. But weak enough to know that we are merely at Chapter X in the book with quite a few pages left yet.
With over 100 votes against her she is deep in the well of misfortune. Even if half of those think 'OK, will of the party, let's back her now' the rest won't. So she is 50 votes short in Parliament for her deal. Plus the DUP still hold the golden ticket and are in no mood to play nice, never have been have they? Labour are run by commie nutjobs who won't act in the national interest when they are in Government, let alone when they are the opposition.
So her deal, with minor tweaks for Europe is dead. How have the MP's, who disagree with the deal which is her only policy, voted her back in? Madness, but then, we know this now. Brexit has driven the political and media class insane with anger, rage and confusion.
So the deal dies, we then either somehow tick out to a managed hard Brexit for which the rebels in Parliament may be able to defeat (oh, that will be fun with Soubry and et al voting with Labour etc). Or May conspires to create a BINO with Labour in return for an election (she said she would not do this last night, so unlikely if not impossible). Or after the 'Deal' fails in Parliament May delays article 50 somehow and orders a new referendum (Deal or Remain - the EU will only extend if their preferred option is on the Ballot paper).
All with the Maybot in charge, thinking only of kicking the can until next week, with no vision or strategy anywhere to be seen and a dearth of quality advisors in her Cabinet and party.
A fine mess indeed.
12 comments:
A mess created because they didn't do what the voters actually voted for.
Leave was the so called *cliff edge* choice. It was definitely NOT "Go back and prostrate yourself before the EU"
This was with malice.
Oh well.
When Corbyn gets in just ask yourself who will have voted for him.
That's right. Those wise young students who don't believe in unicorns and who know best on the EU.
If there is a new referendum, I imagine it'll be "Deal or Remain++". Never let a crisis go to waste, and all that, make Art 50 as toxic as possible.
Outcome of that (if it goes ahead) likely to be substantially reduced turnout, significant swing to Remain on %age, and Continuity Ukip. Everyone will claim victory. It'll be "omnishambles: infinity war".
Art 50 extension will probably be with the EU's preference of choices on any referendum ballot slip.
Re "Brexit has driven the political and media class insane with anger, rage and confusion," I see very little genuine rage or anger, just a certain amount of faux-rage from the paper tigers of the ERG and a few others. But I do see lots of confusion - plus transparent self-interested shrinking away from decision, apathy, cynical indifference, indolence and cowardice. One hopes it doesn't signify our terminal decline, Rome invaded by the Goths or whatever. Perhaps it's just another traditional event whereby we shilly, shally, then at the last posible moment get ourselves together and do something courageous, noble and effecual. One can but hope.
One of the true statements that have been made over the past couple of days is that there is no majority in Parliament for MayDeal or NoDeal. However, the exit date is baked into the Withdrawal Act. (Ignore, for the moment, the Henry VIII power in the Act to delay the exit date).
Therefore, NoDeal is the default setting. The only way Parliament can avoid NoDeal is to Meaningfully Vote for SomeOtherDeal ... or to pass a new Act which cancels Brexit. A Cancel Brexit Act would probably be required for the EU to allow us to withdraw Article 50 in any case. What are the chances of such an Act getting through?
Gridlock in Parliament ensures a NoDeal exit. The Henry VIII power can slip the date of exit - but only if the EU gives permission.
To misquote Gordon Gecko, "Gridlock is Good".
@EK "When Corbyn gets in just ask yourself who will have voted for him."
If he gets in it will be as much May being allowed to spend 3 years dicking around being nasty or incompetent that pushes waiverers into the "why not switch camp", and reduces the turn-out of the conservative base.
Tory MPs fail to be long term greedy - they have sat back and let her destroy the conservative reputation for grown up execution to fix problems (say running the brexit process properly), have pushed statist solutions to non-problems, and thus have no arguments for why they should be voted in.
The "Establishment" language in all of this has been appalling. "No deal" is apparently a cliff edge/will create chaos/hard Brexit etc etc. I've even heard politicians on the BBC saying no-one wants it and it will be a disaster.
The people who are angry about all this are the electorate who voted to leave by a majority. We didn't mean BRINO. At long last I'm hearing "managed no-deal" or how about a "WTO deal" or anything else which puts it in a positive light for once.
The sky will not fall in when a proper Brexit happens. The establishment's "project fear" has a lot to answer for.
...........or is it all an elaborate plot to get us to a proper Brexit in the end...........?
h/t guido throwaway comment
... "The fact that over two thirds of her backbenchers expressed no confidence in her is a stark reminder of just how little support there is for her deal in Parliament."
how he knows that from a secret ballot I don't know but the spirit of the point is well made.
it may well horrify many civil servants but the only way to implement no deal in the timescale is to simplify / reduce the scope of govt regulation.
if we are on a no deal track, I doubt the EU are going to be very helpful.
andrew - he knows because 150-odd are ministers, PPS etc, whose votes of confidence are guaranteed. 2/3 of the remaining Tory MPs voted no confidence.
Wouldn't it be good if after the next election half the MPs in the Commons were Independents ?
Not likely, unfortunately.
Don Cox
It's now down to Labour. May will focus on alliances with center Labour MPs to repeal article 50.
Labour can no longer sit on the fence as the Tories are now two gridlocked parties.
This is my take on it anyway.
May "my focus is to get the assurances to get my deal through".
Always a good sign when your counterparty refuses to give a legally binding commitment but is happy to reassure you.
and May is clearly going to spend the next month offering labour mps whatever they want in order to get her deal through.
