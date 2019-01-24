Defending Venezuela (2) - You Heard It Here First ...

A great start to the year for my man's prediction that international pressure would force the pace in Venezuela. Actually, he said invasion by Brazil + Columbia, with top-cover from Trump.
Canada is a bit of a bonus! We await the actual invasion with bated breath.
And then, of course, we look forward to Corbyn raising the tattered old flags of the International Brigade ... Books those flights, Momentumites.
ND
A video poster called Florida Maquis on YouTube makes some interesting videos. I suspect he's a lefty of some kind but given that hardly anything is written about South America in general and Venezuela in particular, they give an otherwise absent insight into the goings-on in that part of the world.
I note Arron Bastani is in full defending mode. Ha, pity the Corbynites, having to defend this nonsense for weeks. shame.
Excuse my ignorance, but isn't Venezuela one of those countries that outsiders made to fail to show that its system couldn't work?
On macro scale socialism is what many globalists want. Ordinary people (but not them):
- eating rice (veganism)
- riding bicycles (environmentalism)
- smoking dope (dopism)
- People's Voting (conformity)
Now we have gone from speech crime to thought crime to face crime:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2019/01/20/it-was-getting-ugly-native-american-drummer-speaks-maga-hat-wearing-teens-who-surrounded-him/?utm_term=.026e7e052edb
The lad does well in the interview at the end.
EK - any way around the press paywall?
ignore that - ijit not reading the "browse for free" button...
It's usually better to keep out of a shambles like Venezuela - leave it alone so that its decay can be blamed unambiguously on its rulers.
