Defending Venezuela

Here's a belated offering to the 2019 predictions party. A friend who is well up on the Americas suggests that both the Donald and Brazil's Bolsonaro will be in dire need of foreign-policy distractions in the months to come. Fitting the bill nicely would be an invasion of Venezuela. This, he predicts, will be conducted by Brazil and Columbia, with US topcover if not actual regular military engagement.
While we have our tin hats on (proper ones, not the tinfoil variety, you understand); that would sit well with cross-border interventions by both Russia and China. There is of course a history of countries with itchy trigger-fingers taking their cue from events several thousand miles away. Busy times ahead at the UN? Well what's the point of having a veto if you don't use it from time to time.
Getting ahead of ourselves a bit, here: but perhaps Jezza could raise an International Brigade for Venezuelan deployment? I am sure that Momentum members would shape up into effective troops: Corbyn Companies and Snowflake Battalions for the defence of socialism in foreign parts. It'll all be over by Christmas, boys and girls.
Maybe. The invasion is the easy bit; fixing the economy and getting out is much harder. Do you accompany the invasion with debt writeoff?
crazed to invade a jungle country, on the other hand, there won't be much resistance to get rid of the corrupt commies in charge.
Anyone intellectually serious should prefer to let Venezuela fester as an example to the world. Alas.
You are pre-supposing a strong sense of altruism (focussing on the interests of people other than themselves) in the millennial generation. I'd be delighted to see it.
you will never guess what I got up to in my gap year
... yes, I provided wholesome vegan cake and grief counselling to the hard - pressed Venezuelan security forces.
no, I did not like the coffee - no-one had hazelnut milk.
It'll all be over by Christmas, boys and girls.
Just like an antifascist Paintball session, really. Nobody gets hurt.
