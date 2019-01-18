Friday Fun - Who would you choose if you could wish it so?

So amongst many things we have learned this week, it is certain that Theresa May is manifestly unsuited to being Prime Minister. I mean we thought she would be a bit crap, but down there, fending off Corbyn as worst politician in the UK; well it would be worrying if it wasn't so funny.
But here we are, equipped with Magic Wand, to anoint a new Prime Minister bright and early for Monday morning to lead us out of the chaos of Brexit one way or t'other....
WHO WILL YOU CHOOSE?
Two choices each - one UK and one choice of anyone on earth.
Defend your choices in the comments and I will pick a winner Sunday!
Current pick: hard choice but probably Gove as he's able to win people over by debate, he's got intellectual flexibility. Plus the other candidates are either untested, divisive or plain dull.
Wild choice: tempted to say Richard Burgon as I live abroad and it'd be hilarious but Dr Who so they can travel back in time and warn people not to make the mistakes that led the UK into this humiliating pickle.
It would have to be Mrs T (the chemist lawyer) on the eve of the Howe speech but given a course of testosterone and the elixir of youth.
So she came to us with both wisdom and vibrancy and a bit of anger.
Unfortunately the satirists (always leftist) rule out anyone quirky like J R-M or Redwood.
