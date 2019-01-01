Happy New Year - Predictions needed

|No one has ever predicted this have they?
The Wisdom of the crowds is strong in the last 12 years of this game between the blog editors and the commentators we have predicted an awful lot right, including the unthinkable such as the Global Financial Crash and France winning the World Cup.
2019 is going to be a corker though, what with the world properly hooked on psychodrama currently. So for our LUCKY 13th annual competition we are going with 5 questions for you to prognosticate upon:
1. Brexit - What happens now? Hard, May's Deal or Remain?
2. Government - Does May Survive in power? Does Corbyn?
3. Energy - Oil price - Up or down from the $55 it is today?
4. Markets - FTSE - Winning or Losing year, bonus point for getting within 200 points of the finish on 31st December 2019.
5. Bonus Round - Your THREE other predictions for 2019, Trump impeached, an immigration disaster in Europe, Italy to leave the Euro, Putin to start a new distraction war, a massive cyber attack, M&S to close...who knows, you decide.
A year of crowing to the winners, shredded betting strips for the losers. Good luck all.
What? No-one up yet?
Here goes
1. Brexit...May's deal wins. We're all fed up now and just want it over with. Her strategy of playing for time wins out.
2. May survives and hangs on after Brexit but reluctantly passes the baton to Jeremy Hunt who becomes PM until the end of the fixed term. A young upstart will challenge Corbyn for the Labour leadership. (don't know who... Chuka??)
3. Oil up then down to 20 dollars by year end.
4. FTSE flatish but rises to around 7000 by year end.
5. Dow volatile with several ups and downs and falls to finish the year around 15000.
6. House prices continue to sink in London and SE (unless BOE or government interfere again. Pease no more "help" for first-time buyers as nothing will help more than a fall in prices.)
7. Macron could be toppled in France........no idea what would happen next.
PS What else did we get right in previous years?
Happy new year all!
Brexit - well, we're either going to have a Hard Brexit from sheer incompetence, or the prospect of that happening will terrify enough in power to go with Remain. I'm going to say we'll Remain, sadly.
Government - May survive? No. Only thing that'll do for Corbyn is if May develops a spine, calls Corbyn's bluff and give him a mandate to negotiate his magical deal with the EU out of a spirit if national unity. It's not like he can say no without looking like a busted flush, and the result will be a full blown Labour civil war and Corbyn being ridiculed by the EU. Realistically though, May gone, Corbyn still leader of the Opposition.
Oil price - up. I expect more chaos in the ME.
Markets - down. A Hard Brexit will likely trigger an initial sell-off, whilst Remain will see a rally. Too many storm clouds on the horizon though, something other than Brexit is going to blow.
Prediction 1 - Debenhams to do a CVA, Fat Mike to make a move in response.
One that may tickle BQ here - one store I know I had several hundred unclaimed click and collect parcels. Only it didn't. The Christmas temps hadn't been checking them out properly, and management didn't really care. The problem with that is after x number of days, the money is returned to the customer if the parcel is deemed unclaimed. So that one store has been handing out 100% discounts. I find it hard to believe that store is so unique that it hasn't happened elsewhere. So you can add stupidity to one of Debenhams' issues.
But after he's made HoF the "Harrods of the High Street", I'm sure Fat Mike will have a crack at making Debenhams the House of Fraser of the shopping centre.
Prediction 2 - Trump to pick between power and family.
The corrupt little shit won't be impeached, but between his wall failing to get built and Mueller unearthing all sorts of Del-Boy-Meets-Berlusconi shenenigans, many of which will place his family members at risk of serious jail time, he'll find it convenient to spend even more time golfing and tweeting in exchange for those cases being dealt with at Federal level, rather than State level, so they can be pardoned.
Prediction 3 - Precursor to the break up of Google.
The EU has it in for them, the US is starting to make similar noises to what they did with MS a few decades back. Difference being MS wised-up quickly and played ball to keep in once piece. Google is too arrogant and think how they subsumed the Obama admin will keep on working, only it isn't.
We'll see moves to break it into "Baby Googles".
Stick my predictions under 'Semi-anonymous Fury'!
