Historical Analogies for UK 2019: Henry VIII Offers Two

It's fairly common to draw the parallels between Henry's Brexit from the Church of Rome; and why not? A break-away resisted by many, both on doctrinal grounds and on the basis that it would be disastrous for the nation; a furious reaction from the Brussels of its day; emnity between the nations on either side of the resulting schism (that were to last decades if not longer still); the losing faction in Britain continuing to fight the new order, to their deaths in many cases, wholly unreconciled to the new settlement; Rome in no way slipping into terminal decline, but mounting a determined counter-reformation to consolidate its position among the nations and souls that it still commanded. Yes, historical meat aplenty upon which to chew.
But I'd like to suggest another facet of Henry's times that might offer food for thought. It is the dissolution of the monasteries, his ruthless and wanton appropriation to his own selfish ends of the resources of the monsatic system, thereby destroying the status quo, the extended socio-economic structures he had inherited from the Middle Ages.
Not, let us quickly add, that I am suggesting Mrs May or any of her potential Tory successors have anything resembling this in mind, or will somehow be forced into it by a shortfall in government funds down the road. (Funnily enough, others might suggest exactly this - those who believe we will be so badly off post-Brexit that the welfare state will need to be dismantled.)
No, I have in mind John McDonnell, who clearly enough had hoped - and probably still does, in his happier dreams - that Brexit might signal the start of The Revolution. Because his plans for post-Brexit Britain most definitely include full-scale appropriation of the resources of the system he's working to take over. And he'd only too happily preside over the ruination that would result.
Wander through any number of those old edifices, from Fountains Abbey to the smaller piles of rubble still to be found in long grass around Britain, and think on't.
ND
When I wander though these piles of rubble and ruin it just reminds me that nothing, nothing no matter how powerful and thought indestructable, is forever.
