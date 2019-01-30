I Think We Know What Happens Next ...

It seems the backstop ruse worked. Very crafty woman.
I've given up watching the new, so a little behind - what's likely to happen next?
The result looks like the one Corbyn wanted.He backed his Blairite opponent, but left it late enough that confusion reigned and she failed. Which is what he wanted.He can say, I tried my best to Brexit. But parliament voted to leave, yet again. So now, I will force my compromises on May. I will meet with her to ensure labour's voice is heard!Gives him more room to privately back her, to get us out of Brexit before he takes over.Looks to his Corbynistas, who readily believe black is white, but were struggling with his lack of EU flag waving enthusiasm.Labour certainly looked riven. They looked like the Tories usually do on Brexit.But I doubt he will be too worried. He can 'honestly' say he really tried, by backing Cooper-Balls, to remain.Can carry on with his very tricky position of hoping others leave for him.He wants out. Just doesn't want to be seen to be helping the UK leave.As for the EU, if it was anyone but May, the UK leader should be making those threats. 'Change the deal, or WTO in 8 weeks.Up to you,suckers!'But...it's May. So she will mess it up.
The real danger is that the EU really do back down on the backstop and then the useless bastards vote for the rest of the WA, full of nastiness as it is, with continued use of the European arrest warrant, absorption into the emerging EU military structures, etc etc. We should just leave and keep our £39bn. It's like the Gordian knot, better to sever it and start again.
