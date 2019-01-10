Thursday, 10 January 2019
Remain only a hop, skip and a jump away now - Power from the People
So, as I have long suspected, Parliament is re-asserting its Authority to end a Brexit process it has never supported with its heart (whilst practically voting it through many times..).
It is important to see things for what they are, the rebel group of Tories in any other Government would have the whip withdrawn. They have defeated the Government on the Finance Bill and now voted with the Opposition (in reality if not in fact, due to it being a Tory amendment) to derail the Government's plans for Brexit.
May is no longer in control, even the Speaker of the House of Commons can push her and her Government around. Effectively now May is operating a minority Government, short of 20 seats. If there was say Yvette Cooper opposite, then many of the Tories would have defected and we would see a real change of Government.
As it is, the Remain group in Parliament of 400 MP's are rapidly moving towards the moment where cancelling Article 50 reaches the floor of the House and is voted through by the ex-Tories, LD's and Labour. Brexit will be over.
The only detail is whether they pretend to 'extend' Article 50 to show a further pretence of not quite over-ruling the referendum. In reality, this will only be the choice if they think they can get another referendum or General Election. In the world we are in, the Remainers would be crazy to hold another referendum which they could lose, when all they have to do is assert Parliamentary Authority to win now. Possibly, Labour MP's will want a General Election but I doubt it, as most of them don't want Jeremy Corbyn to be Prime Minister either.
The fly in the ointment maybe the EU itself, the price of revoking Article 50 might well be a referendum or indeed a commitment to remain for X years (something of a large can kick, say 5-10 years).
Again, nothing the Remainers cannot vote through with their Parliamentary majority. Of course, May herself is toast but she has been for a long-time. The Tories have one, very last chance of redemption, get rid of May, install Boris/Hunt or Gove, show they want a hard Brexit, kick out the Remainers and go into an election as the Party of the people.
Very interesting historically, neither Prime Minister nor Leader of the Opposition is in control of events - all the while Parliament is seeking to over-turn a decision of a national referendum against the will of the people as expressed. Truly amazing for this to come about - dare I say it, revolutionary!
Posted by CityUnslicker
If this does come to pass and I agree it's looking increasingly likely, do you think there will be rioting in the streets with bus loads of leavers (including a lot of pensioners with time on their hands)? It could be like the poll tax all over again.
"It's my deal or get Corbyn."
Her deal and get corbyn. If it passes then you have years of public whipping of the UK, and each time the UK has to do something stupid Labour get to say this is all down to her WA. Plenty of time to destroy the conservative claim to competence. Signing the WA chucks the entire leave vote.
I am sure you could find the votes to revoke Art50. Though given the sincerity requirement that also gives a huge stick to the EU. Will Mrs May put it forward though?
No-deal, install someone pro-exit and focus on doing every positive economic action that opens up on leaving. (Though for that to work you have to hope that the ed miliband regulate and nanny is driven by May not her successor). A bump then 2 years of growth should give the conservatives a shot at the next GE. You can't make a good deal with a bad person, so stop trying.
Even though it will be terrible for country and party I believe May is going to everything she can to get her WA through - and if Labour abstain there is probably a path.
' to over-turn a decision of a national referendum against the will of the people as expressed'
... calculations are being made in dark rooms.
Leave - 17,410,742
Remain - 16,141,241
No Vote- 12,922,659
they do not care what you did in '16.
What are you going to do in 2019/20 if I do "fill in chosen action" they ask.
Complicated.
May's deal is universally hated. It may well be the best possible deal but come election day any job losses, underfunding the nhs, late trains and the cat being stuck up a tree will be blamed on her. It is a loser. No-one votes for losers.
So WTO or Stay - i really cannot tell which or which would be worse.
I will make a 2 measurable predictions.
1 - may will hang on come what may (she will not resign)
2 - actually, lab have it worse. when may's govt does not dissolve, discipline will fail and the divide between primarially northern leavers and london based remainers will be exposed painfully.
