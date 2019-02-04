NIssan - what deal?

In 2016 there was a big story that ran for a few days about the Government doing a deal with Nissan. This deal supposedly made the next gen of Nissan cars guaranteed to be built in the UK.
Fast forward to 2019 and no Nissan have reneged on the 'deal'. In part no doubt as the UK Government promised a deal of sorts that has not as yet materialised.
However, all companies are blaming everything on Brexit - redundancies; Brexit, outsourcing; Brexit; slow revenues; Brexit. It is just way too tempting for the PR flacks to use a ready made 3rd party excuse which has the handy benefit of not being in the control of management.
Nissan, have bigger problens, diesel sales have gone off a cliff and their new X-trail in entering a much more competitive X-over SUV market. So, perhaps running a smaller line in Japan is a better hedge, plus with their new EU trade deal, this does not cost Japan in terms of export taxes. After all of this, is the effect of Brexit on just in time delivery. So a second or third order issue.
Which to me neatly sums up the Brexit impact, Remoaners see its effect everywhere, leavers that Nissan is doing this only for non-Brexit reasons. Both are wrong, a no deal Brexit will be very bad fro manufacturing businesses in the short-term, even with some of the prep happening now.
So there is a Brexit effect, but perhaps it is not as serious as meaning the Queen will need to flee to the Colonies for the foreseeable.
3 comments:
Pretty close to your colleague's prediction in his Christmas Opera post..........
Nissan dorma, indeed!
Makes sense to me, Nissan have quite a lot on their plate at the moment, and like all big Japanese companies they are very risk averse. This is a nice face saving way of ducking out, if we have any brains we will smile and wave, when things improve they will return. Japan is not a low cost centre so their decision to manufacture there is not without costs of its own.
It’s about time someone really got going with proper battery technology and more importantly the charging speeds. Electric cars have so few moving parts that they will revolutionise manufacturing and supply chains. Range and convenience are the main problems at the moment, once solved the car industry will be a shadow of its former self, no engine plants, no gear box plants, simplified transmissions mean you do not need to move parts backwards and forwards across the globe. The first company to get this right will be dancing on its competition for a generation. Just pray that it is not Amazon...
I think batteries are very near the limit of development.
Don Cox
