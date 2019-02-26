The ides of March come early for Brexit

"Et Tu, Jeremy?"
And so, as long predicted by myself, Parliament is rapidly waking up to its true purpose. To end the horrid charade of Brexit once and for all.
As yet, there are only still the quiet whispers of betrayl. Brexit stands on the statute book as Caesar once stood in the senate. Proud, Loud and maybe a little naïve.
But the enemies gather, Jeremy Corbyn, a true friend to Brexit, has been forced the by disintegration of his party, into being bounced by the evil Keir Starmer (he has conspired with the enemy throughout the negotiations) into the position of seeking both a 2nd referendum and to campaign for remain in that referendum.
With Labour gone, only the ERG stand with the DUP in Parliament in favour of any sort of Brexit. Between them they have maybe 100 votes versus 450 or more.
So it is over. Parliament will vote against no deal, and/or vote for an extension lasting years or more and the whole process will be over. People are bored and the momentum behind leave will be left as a dangerous sore in UK politics. It seems quite likely Farage's party will rise up in the polls for the disaffected but to what end who knows as yet?
May will be happy, she has one last chance to get the ERG to vote for the Withdrawal Agreement and failing that she can sail off on the good ship remain, saying she did her best and the 'nutters' were intransigent.
If I were in the ERG I would vote for the Withdrawal Agreement, for its floors it does still meets the test of being a Brexit and moves the UK off the path of further EU integration. However, the bellicose and frankly stupid ERG members I think will opt for the happier ideological place of feeling betrayed by the murderer's of Brexit and blaming others for their own failure, forever. Weirdly they may revel in their own 'stab in the back' narrative, which they think will bring solace rather than danger.
Of course, I say Brexit is doomed, but then so riven too will be the body politic in the UK for a generation or more. Only a few weeks now until the new dawn, that will include, rightly, the end of the Tory party and from a perspective of the business position of the UK, the end of any party that supports capitalism having a chance of power for generations. There is no way the Tories can survive calling referendum and then cancelling Brexit - they are done. May has destroyed them. None of their replacements will be free market in principle, all will be either socialist or nationalist in beliefs. That is a big shame for the long-term future of the Country, as socialism will mean a more structured and higher tax economy that will reduce our dynamism.
Perhaps in decades to come, poor economic performance will lead to the resurgence of free market beliefs, but looking to the EU and the US, this feels unlikely to be the actual future.
11 comments:
"...for its floors it does still meets the test of being a Brexit..."
*flaws.
Today is not a day for soundbites.
I feel the hand of European Union history on our throat.
For god's sakes. Every way we turn - socialism !
Have you all seen how AWFUL the WA is ??? No Deal is far better, how ever bad that is.
No. The ERG weren't stupid.
The biggest lie was on the ballot slip. You can tick "Leave the EU" and expect it to happen. What could the ERG do about that ?
There are many on the Leave side who would rather see Britain destroyed by Corbyn's communists than allow Remain to steal their victory.
Very well than. National immolation, the breaking apart of the Union, let's throw our standards on the bonfire of our hopes, crawl in abject surrender to the capos and thugs of the Federation and refuse to act any further in co-opertation with the tyrants who overun our shattered democracy.
No nation could recover from a betrayal so fundamental, so foundational.
I don't think conservatives have been capitalists (or conservative) for a while - the energy price cap springs to mind and the hate law nonsense that can get you banged up for mis-gendering a trans person.
Every so often they may throw a bone to show a veneer of capitalism (in the same way they throw a sound bit "Brexit-means-Brexit" to keep leavers happy).
PJH - epic, even by my own low standards...
Are there more twists and turns to this? Why are you sure this is the end game?
Tuesday 12th March: Meaningful Vote
Wednesday 13th March: No Deal Vote
Thursday 14th March: Extending Article 50 Vote
Then -
Friday 15th March (the actual Ides): Call for a GE or another "no confidence" vote.
Better than the telly, this.
Raedwald - It simply isn't a case of us *putting* Corbyn in office but more like us disengaging from elections.
Fortunately (un ?) we have a tell in Amber Rudd. She should still be on the reserve bench after committing an error which she has admitted, one intersecting in the race sphere (the Windrush.) Yet she is back ?
Why ?
She was never meant to have gone. She was there to trigger a crisis to save the WA and that's why she was returned, clearly.
I predict this.
A Leave so awful that a referendum to rejoin follows soon afterwards and I don't blame anyone for voting for it as nothing is on offer that actually resembles "Leave the EU" as worded on the original ballot paper.
As a Remainer I take no pleasure from the situation. Mrs May's deal is almost worse than falling out with no deal, at least the ensuing chaos might have forced Parliament to do some serious thinking, something missing from the last 3 years. Very very unlikely they would come up with anything useful though. Perhaps a pay rise for themselves, that's about all.
As things stand not only do we fail to deal with the fundamental problems but we look like the unreliable boyfriend/girlfriend who will hop from one disfunctional relationship to another. Led by a dithering Parliament in terror of a Corbyn takeover. We look like an economic tart whom nobody wants to have much to do with and in peril of chucking the entire economy down the pan after snorting a huge line of coke. A worse position than if we had never started.
The coming years will not be kind to Britain. Not much to laugh at, at all.
The likeley original 'Kai su,[Jeremy]" is far more apt.
..it is I believe much more like 'screw you' that the more genteel betrayal implied in 'Et tu'..
@Jim make that 20 years at least if not longer.
Worse than if we never started - maybe but the structural imbalance in politcs was brewing for along time - the ref merely the mechanism that allowed the final straw to break - after all General Elections haven't allowed it.
