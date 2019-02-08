Tusk does show how broken UK politics has become

Donald Tusk's intemperate outburst on Wednesday is a good sign of the pressure being faced by the EU leaders - he said there should be a special place in hell for Leavers who led the UK referendum without a plan.
Behind the scenes plenty of member states are asking why the progress is so bad and if indeed it really is all the fault of the UK or whether Junker and Tusk are culpable. This pressure is telling.
However, it still does not make their comments right. Remoaners are loving the leave take down as it matches their internal narrative perfectly. Actually, it shows the huge fault line in UK politics. After all, whilst easy to say the Leavers did not have a plan, the point is they were never in charge, ever.
After the Referendum, a remain voting PM took over and decided the red lines- unicorn ones at that. Many of the leavers suggested a Canada+ deal, which the EU offered. But no, May went for a bespoke BINO deal that would be very hard to negotiate - the Leaver's slowly left her cabinet in protest and she ignored them. Right up until she los the key votes in Parliament that are pushing us to crazy no-deal position.
In Labour too, a cynical Corbyn has really had nothing to offer, no realistic plans or aid for the Government, just partisan noise. He has fended off the majority in his own party as we all know he both wants Brexit and the Tories to be blamed for it. This strategy may yet work, but the politics of it is awful, it demonstrates in very large writing that he is the very opposite of a Statesman.
So in the round, Tusk is right but for the wrong reasons. The Referendum caused a split between political parties and also between the populace and the government. May has failed so far to square this circle and of course the EU, true to their bureaucratic mantra have not tried to help. However, if a Leaver had been Prime Minister we would now, having suffered from a few doses of reality along the way, be moving to either Canada+ or an ever softer Brexit - after all Boris could have done that.
The huge mistake for the Country was making a Remainer PM - the time called out for decisiveness and instead we got wibble. Still, hopefully there is time for either Labour or the ERG to realise the only game in town is May's deal rather than the chaotic no-deal Brexit.
As much as I don't want another General Election, we desperately need to see the Country re-align around political parties who represent leave or remain rather than vote for the current two who are split which causes a fatal inertia.
21 comments:
Not sure Canada+ could have worked given the NI border?
For me the problem was the referendum never set out what leave meant, it was simply "Brexit means Brexit" for ages and during this time the Tories set about negotiating with each other rather than Brussels. They still haven't worked out what it is they want.
You're right about Corbyn/Labour but they're having a better Brexit, they'll make the Tories own the mess while convincing enough leavers and remainers alike that they're on board with them. Cynical but it could work.
I think the ERG are right not to sign up to the withdrawal agreement. It is grossly flawed and difficult to get out of - so years of more fighting.
Instead they are tabling a free trade agreement (which is close to canada+). The only way this goes to no-deal is if the EU reject that, and if we go no-deal there is a trade focused starting point. Tabling a free trade agreement also highlights to the members states that any failure will sit at the eu level. Any member state will be able to read the WA and say no state could sign that. Why would the EU refuse to engage on a FTA - because the WA gives the EU much more power. Member states will not be happy to see member state economic risk being taken in order to try and get more power for the EU.
Why not no deal? Some economists think it could be a good idea.
Leaving without a deal with the EU and trading under WTO rules will be best.
Don Cox
I think May is pushing it to the limit deliberately and keeping Corbyn alive to get her Brino through by fear of communism. It's the only reason TWPMILM is not toast.
Probably in cahoots with EU advisers and definitely under tactical guidance from clever Remainers at home.
The press and broadcast manipulation is something I'd never thought I'd see in our country.
It is not the Queen that needs evacuating but the whole of the Palaces of Westminster.
(The Worst Prime Minister in Living Memory)
Re align around who? people mainly vote for legacy parties regardless of issues.
What is being proven is that it doesn't really matter who you vote for - or whether you vote at all.
Thud - that is my point, with no way to re-align and both parties split over the main and ongoing policy issue, our political system is broken.
As Jeff Taylor in his YouTube reports has opined, if leaving the EU on WTO terms was so bad, the EU thugs would have been using it to beat us into submission.
I think we should leave on WTO terms, save £39bn in additional debt and use the money collected from VAT to cushion short term difficulties. Then abolish VAT altogether.
My feeling is that a plan has been prepared by Mrs May and commie Robbins, together with the EU thugs, to let us Leave the EU on 29th. March, crash the economy using the duplicitous Canadian in the Bank of England, wait until many people feel the pain and then orchestrate a re-entry into the EU, knowing they have majority support from the duped voters.
If I'm correct, once we have left the EU, the war will not be over and the Leave battalions need to stay in place to thwart the traitors.
CU - A pity that you promote/subscribe to the BBC line in describing leaving the EU as required by the Referendum result as a "crazy...chaotic no-deal Brexit".
Put up (a reasoned economic case for the fanciful Armageddon) or shut up
"...to let us Leave the EU on 29th. March, crash the economy using the duplicitous Canadian in the Bank of England, wait until many people feel the pain"
Including the pain of Continental manufacturers who benefit to the tune of £80bn a year from us.
We do not crash in isolation.
https://www.express.co.uk/comment/columnists/frederick-forsyth/1084284/brexit-latest-no-deal-eu-market-michel-barnier-theresa-may
No deal, WTO rules and build a border with Ireland so hard it makes Trump jealous.
I think the plan is to use the backstop as a diversion from the nasties that the WA contains and get Brino voted in.
Swiss Bob - Cameron was very clear Leave meant leaving the the EU and Customs Union. All else, could not be discussed as it woul dneed to be a negotiation.
the same critique is possible for Remain - it was not clear what form of EU was and is meant by Remain.
The Tories have abjectly failed to do as they were told by the electorate and deserved to be punished.
CU - the beauty of Brexit is that it is no longer possible to pretend we have a functioning politiocal system. Both parties need to be broken, I doubt they will. I don't expect any re-alignment in the time before the next General Election, after all a significant minority of the population were shocked (but not out of their complacency) by leave, so expect them to hold onto nurse for fear of something worse.
After all, whilst easy to say the Leavers did not have a plan, the point is they were never in charge, ever.
=======
Spot on.
So what's needed? Very simple. Lets have the right of consent.
Remainers can agree with the EU, pay the EU and other costs, get EU rights in return.
Leaves don't get the rights, don't get forced to pay the costs.
Consent matters
The Referendum caused a split between political parties and also between the populace and the government
===========
MPs have been given an order.
MPs hate being told what to do
MPs love telling others what to do. Ordering them around
MPs are too stupid to realize the reason they are hated is because the orders other around.
Time for a addition to the human rights act, the right to informed explicit consent. The right to say no
I await the emergence of a single obvious Leader in the Leave camp, meaning someone voters could rally to. The absence of any such is telling. The only clarion call issued by any of the w*****s was Gove's attack on Corbyn recently, a ringing Oxford Union comedy turn that seemed to rally those in his benches for a blessed five minutes of laughter. It skewered Jezza right enough.
But did it move the Nation forward one inch?
Normal people do a scoping study before they start a project. The back of an envelope will do, what, where when, how much etc etc.
Proper
Planning
Prevents
P*ss
Poor
Performance
Tusk hit the nail on the head. This is an Eton Mess brought about by the handwavers in the Tory party.
Meanwhile Jezzer sits back and watches them destroy themselves and drop the election into his lap. Even I hoped the Tories would preserve the Brexit illusion long enough to get voted in come 2022 (Jezzer being a liability). But now even that hope looks very slim. The worst of all possible worlds, Brexit cock up and Jezzer.
Well we ended up with May because the Leave candidates all bottled it, stabbed each other in the back or polled barely double digits or single digits in the case of the disgraced former defence secretary, Dr Liam Fox during hte leadership contest.
Letting her walk into the position unopposed.
And then they can't even organise a mutiny properly, so its hardly unsurprising.
Leavers have had plenty of chances but appears to be as hopelessly inept in seizing the opportunity.
anon @ 11
slight correction:
I await the emergence of a single obvious Leader
there. Moving on:
I am no advocate of revolution but thinking of roundheads vs cavaliers, there was a path the whole country was forced to take once the war was over.
There is no such finality here.
So I don't think you will see a leader emerge until some time has passed.
CU is 100% correct about allowing Plodder to be our leader.
her lack of faith and vision is Lord Halifax like.
She began by accepting that Brexit was a terrible defeat, equivalent to Dunkirk. And that the best she could hope for was to achieve surrender terms and that didn't involve total Nazi occupation.
Post a Comment