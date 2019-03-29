Friday, 29 March 2019

Brexit Compo Revisited

Well here we are on Brexit Day, commmemorative coins minted, *ahem*; bunting and Union Flags (*ahem ahem*) being flown all over the land. Back in November with the WA hot off the press we set a compo, the questions being as follows:
Your predictions, please, for the state of play on Brexit Day 29 March 2019:
1. who will be PM?
2. has there been a GE? If so, what headline outcome?
3. has a 2nd referendum happened? If happened - question? result?
4. in broad terms, on what basis is the UK / EU relationship set for the immediate 12 months following that date?
5. has Gove disappeared up his own fundament?
6. do the LibDems still exist?
7. tie-breaker: any other colourful details concerning British politics you care to append?
But now we must wait for another roll of the die!  Talk about brinkmanship.  So - for the next few hours the compo is re-opened.  Any of the 16 stalwart playahs who submitted valid entries back then, plus anyone else who'd care to join in, can add a final rider - what'll be the numbers in today's Parliamentary vote??

 We'll close the book at 2pm.

 ND  
6 comments:

Sackerson said...

https://www.thoughtco.com/dewey-defeats-truman-1778306

8:31 am
Sackerson said...

5. In orifice but not in power.

8:32 am
Nick Drew said...

Mail's headline yesterday was ... PM's on verge of breakthrough

Breakthrough?

9:02 am
E-K said...

I still have a feeling that the ghastly WA is going to get through. Then a second referendum.

Gove, LibDems etc still existing ?

The point is that Parliament is a club for itself not for country. The same old faces stick around whether elected or not, whatever the stuff ups and scandals.

Nick Clegg still seems to be a public figure for goodness sakes.

9:03 am
Raedwald said...

OK I'll have a punt

For the motion (approve the WA) - 299
Against - 335

May loses by 36

9:28 am
andrew said...

About 250 for.
Less than ken clarke, more than corbyn

9:38 am

