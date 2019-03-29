Brexit Compo Revisited

Your predictions, please, for the state of play on Brexit Day 29 March 2019:
1. who will be PM?
2. has there been a GE? If so, what headline outcome?
3. has a 2nd referendum happened? If happened - question? result?
4. in broad terms, on what basis is the UK / EU relationship set for the immediate 12 months following that date?
5. has Gove disappeared up his own fundament?
6. do the LibDems still exist?
7. tie-breaker: any other colourful details concerning British politics you care to append?But now we must wait for another roll of the die! Talk about brinkmanship. So - for the next few hours the compo is re-opened. Any of the 16 stalwart playahs who submitted valid entries back then, plus anyone else who'd care to join in, can add a final rider - what'll be the numbers in today's Parliamentary vote??
We'll close the book at 2pm.
ND
6 comments:
https://www.thoughtco.com/dewey-defeats-truman-1778306
5. In orifice but not in power.
Mail's headline yesterday was ... PM's on verge of breakthrough
Breakthrough?
I still have a feeling that the ghastly WA is going to get through. Then a second referendum.
Gove, LibDems etc still existing ?
The point is that Parliament is a club for itself not for country. The same old faces stick around whether elected or not, whatever the stuff ups and scandals.
Nick Clegg still seems to be a public figure for goodness sakes.
OK I'll have a punt
For the motion (approve the WA) - 299
Against - 335
May loses by 36
About 250 for.
Less than ken clarke, more than corbyn
Post a Comment