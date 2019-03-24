Sunday, 24 March 2019

Brexit Never Dies

Let's see if bringing back the exact same post, after a historic defeat at the hands of Youtube and Red Bull, has any greater success.

007 tries to defeat the foreign agents, traitors and world domination types.

With {even more} limited success.

 

Can't test this on blogger.
Might be just another blank post.

2 comments:

Anonymous said...

@BQ - The forces of darkness have succeeded. It's dark....

6:09 am
BlokeInBrum said...

Worked for me.
Excellent stuff BQ.
We'll look back on these events in a couple of years time and be astonished how ineptly the whole thing was handled.
The problems first started by inaugurating someone who was entirely unsuited to the role and then not getting rid of her when it was plainly obvious how useless and deceitful she was.
You need to do a version now with the Maybot as Mr.Bean.

9:11 am

