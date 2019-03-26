Coal: Guardian Speak With Forked Tongue (again)

Needless to say, the lower headline, 'coal on the way out', applies to the USA. It would apply to most of Europe, too. But there it stops. It's the top item that matters, of course, if anyone's counting. Which I'm not sure they are.
By the way, although da kidz may not wish to hear this during their school strikes, one of the 'ways they could save the planet' (bottom right) would be to stop online computer gaming. That's now using so much energy globally, special data centres are being built for it, similar to bitcoin mining. (And as for FB etc ...)
ND
4 comments:
Glad you mentioned gaming. I won't listen to greenists unless they are under strict, self imposed austerity and if they are under strict, self imposed austerity I think they are a twat.
Coal is not on the way out.
We've just outsourced all of our muckiness to China and bring back the goodies on the Christmas Toy Barge.
When does it set sail, BQ ??? It's rumoured that Christmas is cancelled because of Brexit. Greenists should LOVE Brexit !
ND: "would be to stop online computer gaming. That's now using so much energy globally, special data centres are being built for it"
Surely having one large computer is more energy efficient than lots of little ones? It's not the transmitting of data which is using the electricity is it?
Therefore the conclusion should be stop computer gaming. Perhaps they could drive to the cinema instead.
Glad you bought this up ND. I saw this and despaired.
EK - no one is making china build coal plants. They are quite capable of building nukes and have a huge solar industry. Anything trying to blame it on the west or ourselves for outsourcing is baloney.
CU - We are well informed here and it is hypocritical for a greenist to demand the closure of serviceable coal power stations here only for them to buy goods manufactured using dirty power elsewhere.
I would add to ND's Young Greeny's boycott of gaming a boycott on cheap fashion outlets selling goods manufactured using dirty power. They can't even do this let alone bother to turn out to march on their day off rather than a school day - all they are being taught here is left wing hypocrisy and do-as-I-say-not-as-I-do when they tell us what we should and shouldn't be doing.
Post a Comment