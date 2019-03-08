Friday, 8 March 2019

Friday Fun - Testing the waters

Where does Brexit end from here?


No Deal Brexit March 29th

 
8 comments:

david morris said...

Where's the date for the commencement of Hangings ?

11:37 am
andrew said...


Anything to not make a decision.

12:48 pm
PJH said...

@David, April 1st?

12:49 pm
Giles Morris said...

Very tempted to put a bet on no deal, i'll be sufficiently glum about any alternative that it will distract me from losing £100.

12:57 pm
Jan said...

It's bound to be extension/delay as May has learnt from the EU to be a master of can-kicking.

12:58 pm
Raedwald said...

Very interesting - political betting consistently puts the chance of no deal at 20%, which I've long thought was too low. My instinct is that this poll is closer to the real chances

So may be worth a tenner after all.

3:10 pm
andrew said...

Raedwald

+1

sadly betfair is blocked at work.

4:43 pm
E-K said...

May's deal agreed (with tweaks). 'Brexit' Mar 29. (Referendum 2 later.)

The general public do not get how bad it is.

5:45 pm

