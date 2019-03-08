Friday Fun - Testing the waters

Where's the date for the commencement of Hangings ?
Anything to not make a decision.
@David, April 1st?
Very tempted to put a bet on no deal, i'll be sufficiently glum about any alternative that it will distract me from losing £100.
It's bound to be extension/delay as May has learnt from the EU to be a master of can-kicking.
Very interesting - political betting consistently puts the chance of no deal at 20%, which I've long thought was too low. My instinct is that this poll is closer to the real chancesSo may be worth a tenner after all.
Raedwald+1sadly betfair is blocked at work.
May's deal agreed (with tweaks). 'Brexit' Mar 29. (Referendum 2 later.)The general public do not get how bad it is.
Post a Comment
8 comments:
Where's the date for the commencement of Hangings ?
Anything to not make a decision.
@David, April 1st?
Very tempted to put a bet on no deal, i'll be sufficiently glum about any alternative that it will distract me from losing £100.
It's bound to be extension/delay as May has learnt from the EU to be a master of can-kicking.
Very interesting - political betting consistently puts the chance of no deal at 20%, which I've long thought was too low. My instinct is that this poll is closer to the real chances
So may be worth a tenner after all.
Raedwald
+1
sadly betfair is blocked at work.
May's deal agreed (with tweaks). 'Brexit' Mar 29. (Referendum 2 later.)
The general public do not get how bad it is.
Post a Comment