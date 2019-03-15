Friday, 15 March 2019

Friday Light Relief: a Belly-Laugh from the SJWs

So over in the US of A, where they are sore afflicted by student lunacy of both the pitiful snowflake variety and the pernicious SJW kind, there is a 'liberal arts college' just north of New York City in Yonkers, NY called Sarah Lawrence College.  (I presume that good lady has long since spun herself clean out of her grave.)  Students are predominantly female (are we allowed to say that?), a legacy from the early days when it was founded as a women's college.  45 US States and 53 countries are represented in the student body.  From their website:
Its pedagogy ... a rigorous personalized approach to education, modeled on the tutorial system of Oxford University and the theories of educator and philosopher John Dewey. These educational strategies continue at Sarah Lawrence today ... Our students are men and women who share an enthusiasm for intellectual rigor
Right.   Well kindly don't blame Oxford for what's happening just now; and don't be too quick to claim 'intellectual rigor', either.  The SJWs there have assembled a long, long list of impossibilist (and deeply illiberal) demands in the name of the Diaspora Coalition, under the ringing slogan: If the College does not accept these demands, it will no longer be hailed as a progressive institution but instead remembered for its inability to truly embody its self-proclaimed progressive ideology and support all students against an international rising tide of white supremacy and fascism.
  • We demand a mandatory first-year orientation session about intellectual elitism and classism
  • We demand that the College offer classes that embody intersectionality, as defined by Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, and address the racial diversity of the LGBTQ+ community instead of centering whiteness 
And so it goes on, for 94 pages.  Have a laugh and read them all in a quiet moment, it's awful and highly predictable stuff  -  or, just possibly, satire and spoof, but I doubt it.  Rigor?  Rigor mortis, more like.  But it is all made worthwhile by the following cri de coeur, nestling incongruously amongst the blood-curdling sub-Maoist drivel and rant:
All campus laundry rooms are to supply laundry detergent and softener on a consistent basis for all students, faculty and staff.
Hurrah!  Picture the scene: everyone is sitting cross-legged on the floor, taking it in turns to denounce President Cristle Collins Judd (sic) as a racist cisgender purveyor of actual harm to LGBTQI+'s of color everywhere ... when Angielou-Maybelle LaTrine declares for the fourteenth time:  err, sisters, what about the laundry detergent?  -  we should demand softener!  And it must be replenished every week.  And it must be Fragrant RosePetal fragrance.  Every time!  Not just whatever the drugstore has on discount.  Sisters?  Sisters ..?

OK honey, yeah, whatever.  We'll include the detergent, yeah ... yes, and the softener, OK?  Now, about those facist m***********s ...

ND  
Posted by
Reactions: 
Labels:

4 comments:

Anonymous said...

Here's two that stood out for me:

Diasporic Studies

Students of color should not be forced to resort to racist white professors in order to have access to their own history. It is crucial that the College offer courses taught about people of color by people of color so that students may engage in and produce meaningful work that represents them authentically.

Mental Health Support for Students of Color

We demand the College provide and support at least:

One new Black therapist

One new Asian therapist

One new Latinx therapist

It's worrying when you can only see a person by their race and then assume (without irony)it's all-whitey's that by are default all being racist.

If critical race theory has been around for 30 years and has got us to this point, have far along this train of delusion can we go - what does higher education look like in 20 years?

1:16 pm
Anonymous said...

Whilst the ridiculousness of this is amusing, I already see this kind of thinking becoming so pervasive in the corporate world.

Maybe I work in a SJW hell hole but already this year we're having diversity and inclusion drilled into us - we all have to attend an unconscious bias course.

People saying how the gender pay gap reporting regulations are a great idea (To think it's the conservatives that introduced this into law!).

1:25 pm
DJK said...

To be fair, "All campus laundry rooms are to supply laundry detergent and softener on a consistent basis ...." may just mean that some laundry rooms already get detergent and softener but that the student body ask that it be handed out to all, impartially.

2:24 pm
Charlie said...

In my line of work, I move between large investment banks on a fairly regular basis (new employer, sorry, client, every 6-12 months). They are all fully bought in to all this crap. Some more than others, but still, the core assumption of all their HR policies is white man bad, anything else good.

As for higher education in two decades? Largely online, and all the better for it.

3:08 pm

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)