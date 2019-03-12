Tuesday, 12 March 2019
Nohing has changed
And indeed, nothing will change today. Parliament will vote down everything and we will still be back at square one tomorrow, when Parliament will begin the revocation process in earnest.
Open Thread.
CityUnslicker
Brexit
Open Thread
Parliament
2 comments:
Lord Blagger
said...
Revocation of what?
12:28 pm
Roderick
said...
Seconded. Surely we revert to the default of a no deal exit.
1:24 pm
