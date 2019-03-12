Tuesday, 12 March 2019

Nohing has changed

And indeed, nothing will change today. Parliament will vote down everything and we will still be back at square one tomorrow, when Parliament will begin the revocation process in earnest.




Open Thread.
Lord Blagger said...

Revocation of what?

12:28 pm
Roderick said...

Seconded. Surely we revert to the default of a no deal exit.

1:24 pm

