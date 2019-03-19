"several leave-supporting MPs said they had been reassured that May’s intention was still to push ahead with Brexit as rapidly as possible and that she would only accept a longer extension if forced into it by Brussels"Errr, yes. The whole story of May as 'negotiator', from the 2016 Hinkley fiasco to the present time, and for so long as she's in place.
Meanwhile, preparations for the hard border in Ireland are well underway in case we do indeed crash out with No Deal ...
ND
