The Guardian: Oh, So Cruel

How did we become Greece?Too furious to remain.Too scared to leave?I blame May. 100%.And not because of the majority loss.But the very paucity of her ambition. The timidity of her Brexit. Setting us up from day one for a Tory party politically acceptable Brexit. That utterly failed to consider the wider country. Remain or Leave.A bureaucrats non-brexit.
