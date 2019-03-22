Friday, 22 March 2019

The Guardian: Oh, So Cruel

This callous juxtaposition is surely going a bit too far ...



  
She's trying her best!

 ND
Posted by
Reactions: 
Labels: , , ,

1 comment:

Bill Quango MP said...

How did we become Greece?
Too furious to remain.
Too scared to leave?

I blame May. 100%.
And not because of the majority loss.
But the very paucity of her ambition. The timidity of her Brexit. Setting us up from day one for a Tory party politically acceptable Brexit. That utterly failed to consider the wider country. Remain or Leave.

A bureaucrats non-brexit.

1:34 pm

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)