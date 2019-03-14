Things can always get worse

Overall, I am quite an optimist in life, went through a bit of a downward spell as a teenager, but since then have been more one for the sunny uplands than the everything's-going-to-hell memes.
However, I am also a strong realist, with a firm grip of what is actually happening as opposed to just hoping things might turn out to my liking. Life has a firm hand for those who only want to wish.
As such, as bad as anything gets, short of death, situations can always deteriorate as well as improve - anyone who follows my share tipping advice will, sadly, know this in spades!
So here we are today, Brexit Day minus 15 with the Country in more of a state than it has managed to date. May clings on, against all reason, with a view to pushing her deal through. Labour are just about to split further today too as Corbyn dodges or maybe evens whips against a second referendum!
Just two weeks from a very messy Brexit day. Who would have thought? Even though our current Parliament is hopeless and full of venal fools, it is amazing we have ended up here....
and yet....
The pain might still be extended with some stupid 3 month article 50 extension
May might quit and instead of Brexit we get a General Election
Parliament somehow may usurp the Government and Revoke Article 50 (Hello Mr Bercow)
We might leave with no deal and all starve within minutes (copyright Remain)
So, enjoy the rain today, somehow things are going to get worse for a bit anyway!
