We Are Not Well Served

Is it possible we are experiencing the birth pains of our new national order?Once we have left the EU, the rats who have exposed themselves will no doubt be extirpated from the body politic. Won't they?We will be leaving, of that I have no doubt. And once we are out, our rules for government will have to change, even if it takes a decade or more to achieve. And if we don't, mores the pity, hang our traitors I think we'll use less drastic measures to get rid of them once and for all.We will once again have to select a better quality of public servant because they'll no longer have the excuse for inactivity that the EU rules won't let them do what we want and pay for them to do. Tokens will no longer be acceptable, Miss Abbott and co.
After you, John.Unfortunately it takes volunteers and good ones at that. If we remain in any form I say abolish parliament altogether. We may as well be ruled directly by the EU.
I'm not sure we are witnessing birth pains, death throes is more likely. I am currently completely gobsmacked and in despair about the entire political establishment. Over three days I have watched grown men and women vote for 2 impossible things before the 29th. Then (possibly realising what they have done) vote to do something that is beyond their power(extend the deadline). Someone, and it won't be Mrs. May, needs to start banging heads together.
