Dash it, 6 more months of Brexit

Long ago I gave up thinking that the UK would leave the EU.
The remain majority in Parliament and the media have both blocked enough and thrown enough mud into the air to stop the process. Indeed, just last night we have seen a 6 months extension agreed....against the PM's desires for a short period that might allow a revocation. Instead the canny EU wants to see the UK squirm more and more, the better the lesson for any other countries thinking of leaving.
So, now for the worst of all worlds, not only not leaving but also no remaining. Stuck in a limbo of endless, pointless chatter from the media (yes, I know, us too!) about the rights and wrongs of the different types of remaining and not really leaving the EU that are open to us.
In the short term, the Pound might strengthen a smidgen out of relief, but over the next 6 months I am afraid to say it will be very negative for the UK. Stocks will be built up due to the constant, albeit weak, no deal threat. Also investment will see a continued decline which will feed into PMI's. We are at the cyclical top in market such as commercial real estate in any event, so basically this is a bad place to be in 2019.
This is before the Tories possibly implode and walk a Marxist Government into No 10 Downing Street.
Strewth, this is going to be a long year and we will quite likely end it with Corbyn as Prime Minister and Brexit revoked anyway!
1 comment:
They are too scared to revoke or it would have happened already. I'm a mild-mannered chap, but if Brexit gets revoked, I'll be on the streets. I don't see how they can revoke without huge civil unrest. It'll be Poll Tax riots times ten.
Post a Comment