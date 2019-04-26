Gloves Coming Off

I have no special insight into the alleged or assumed Great National Security Council Leak, BUT: if such it be, then the gloves are really coming off.
As citizens we all sleep more soundly when our politicians routinely stick to certain conventions concerning the really heavy stuff, however staid and boring and limiting that may be. When Michael Heseltine brandishing the Mace counts as outrageous conduct.
If we are moving towards times when that's no longer the case, well, a very different sort of politician can thrive where the 'conventional' ones are left floundering. Politicians with capacity for the same kind of untrammelled initiative as an imaginative military commander on a long leash, a pirate, or a mafia don. What they call in Russia absolut banditi. I mentioned Lenin the other day ...
A bracing prospect? Oh yes. Brace yerselves.
What amazes me is they’re concerned about the leak. They should be more concerned by the batshit insane decision to let the China PLA build our network. This is treason.
we let the
-Russians loose on our newspapers
-Poles loose on our houses
-Germans loose on our trains
we have had significant differences with all 3 (*) over the last 80 years
(*) well, parts of poland
and worse
-Frogs loose on our 'leccy (and our passports)
...it is too late
