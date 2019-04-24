Greenies of the world unite!

It is so hard to care at all about the climate change protests and the well meaning Tarquins/Greta's behind them.
Dancing around on Yoga mats is one thing, but today has also see John McDonnell decide to helpfully incite the anti-capitalist movement too. We can look forward to him as Chancellor ordering our highest tax-paying companies to be 'occupied' and 'hounded.' A real through the looking glass moment.
Equally, I find the usual Press denunciations of the Greenies to be as feeble, or even worse than the strange claims they make.
"You came by plane, hypocrite!"
or
"Your from a wealthy background so you can afford morals"
These ad hominem attacks just add more heat, so to speak to the situation. They prove nothing other that the accuser has no real counter arguments.
What is better is to consider what the Greenies say, for example, a better argument is to tell them what really matters is China which is hugely increasing its emissions. To which the answer comes back 'well we sent them all our factories, so that is our fault too.'
Well, for me, here is the crown of thorns. Of course the West did not 'send' their manufacturing to the East. No, the East merrily came and grabbed it. They were able to do so, because labour was much cheaper and there were fewer regulations for companies to abide by - so their costs were 10x less originally than the West which had invented the Industrial revolution. Moreover, from an energy perspective, the East could happily burn all the coal and oil it liked. They don't care about using highly polluting fuel oil in powerstations for example and Russia was happy to export - and still is to this day. So as well low regs, cheap labour they also have cheap energy costs.
With this, the economies of the East rapidly industrialised and started taking Western market share, whilst still growing the overall market. So, morally, the West did not export anything. The West in some ways is a victim of the growth of China - our sclerotic economies are signs of this.
It also means that as much as we hate the talking shops of Paris etc, really the only way to fight climate change is globally and internationally - but the focus needs to be on recalcitrant nations who refuse to play by the new rules required, whereas the Greenies as ever are focused on the evil's of Western Empire and Capitalism. Which is a shame, as in the long-term there is no mileage in this and if their worst fears come true they will have spent their energies in exactly the wrong place!
The arguments are the same as in CND days. To the question "Why don't you also campaign for disarmament in the USSR" CND said we had to lead by example. The greenies say exactly the same when asked why they don't protest in China.
"the West which had invented the Industrial revolution" Actually, it was a bit more specific than that.
"the only way to fight climate change": oh, go on with you. It's a scam.
There is a nearby country, Germany, which is not reducing its emission, while Britain is.
Why are these characters not disrupting Berlin? I think the whole thing is just a party: they are all having a lot of fun with their pink boat and other pranks.
If they really wanted to reduce CO2 emissions (which we probably should be doing), they would all be at college studying nuclear and chemical engineering. But that's too much like hard work.
Don Cox
The UK government have helpfully made life very easy for the construction industry. Under the official methodology for 'counting' carbon, it is the nation that produces steel (2 tonnes of co2 per tonne of steel) and Portland cement (1.3 tonnes CO2 per tonne of OPC)that takes the CO2 hit, not the consumer nation - so if a new British buildng uses steel made in China and cement made in Greece, it adds virtually nothing to the UK's carbon use total. So imports also make us virtuous.
In fact, BREEAM and CEEQUAL, the two construction 'energy efficiency' ratings systems, only include energy cost in use, and not embedded energy (and its carbon cost). I know - I'm a CEEQUAL assessor.
Thus Michael Bloomberg is able to claim his new London building as the 'greenest evah' despite it having cost, er, 250,000 tonnes of CO2 to construct. A pittance, I know, compared to a coal fired power station, but still a crooked cooking of the realite.
There's a shed load of virtue signalling about, and the naive kiddies, labradors and home counties ladies on the streets are parhaps slightly less guilty than those of us who know better.
Raedwald, well made points indeed. It is easy to get sniffy about he protest and the Green movement, when we know that Government and Corporate 'greenwash' is a PR masterclass.
Speaking of which, one political party soon will likely twig that a promise to ban single use plastics but some scarily soon but electorally comfortably distant point - like say 2030, will be a huge vote winner.
Climate change debate is only a one way street. That heads in the 'we must do more,' direction. From everyone who is ever asked.
The facile debate, such as it isn't, neverseeks to ask what the consequences of what the Greenies latest utopian dreamcather powered economy would be.
Monbiot is as wedded to ending capitalism in exchange for micro parliamnets, as he is to everyone mulching all their old clothes.
Mr Drew pointed out that one of the big drivers of energy use is video games.
Mobile phones didn't exist in any significant number before 1994. Now, in the west, everyone from the age of tweleve, has one or more of them. And probably a laptop too. And a tablet. And a tv on demand box. Sky set. A plug in cleaning device. A patio pressure washer. a coffee machine. Tassimo. Microwave.
And a whole extra range of other items that are not permanent use. Shavers. Groomers. Juicer. Bread maker. Mixer. Mini mixer. DVD. Xbox. PS4. ..and on and on.
Family energy use must have risen dramatically since the 1990s. Must have.
Go back to the 1970s, there is a kettle, hoover, lawnmower.Hairdryer. That's it.
Domestic energy consumption must have soared.
In 1982, in my school, there was a single computer. None of the accounts were on any kind of disc. No teacher had a computer. Or a phone.
We drive the demand. And the children should be informed that they are big users. And its not only "tax the banks" as a solution.
