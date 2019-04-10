Justice for May

I know I am right now. May has been literally begging the EU only for a short extension - such will fail and she gets to pas a revoke motion. A long extension and it will create more opportunity both for an election (she wont want that) or a referendum (nobody outside of hardcore remainers wants this) and a new Tory leader. She had a choice in the end between no deal Brexit and Revoke - she has gone for revoke. Canny remainer.
You may be right but how does revoke protect her more than a long extension?
She’s going for short extension, to be refused, to make the EU be the one saying long extension.So she can say “ Ho hum..that’s the way it must be..not my fault...but if you pass my turd deal, all this humiliation and uncertainty will end.
Post a Comment
3 comments:
I know I am right now. May has been literally begging the EU only for a short extension - such will fail and she gets to pas a revoke motion.
A long extension and it will create more opportunity both for an election (she wont want that) or a referendum (nobody outside of hardcore remainers wants this) and a new Tory leader.
She had a choice in the end between no deal Brexit and Revoke - she has gone for revoke. Canny remainer.
You may be right but how does revoke protect her more than a long extension?
She’s going for short extension, to be refused, to make the EU be the one saying long extension.
So she can say “ Ho hum..that’s the way it must be..not my fault...but if you pass my turd deal, all this humiliation and uncertainty will end.
Post a Comment