Wednesday, 10 April 2019

Justice for May


(While we are still allowed to pass political comment)

 ND
CityUnslicker said...

I know I am right now. May has been literally begging the EU only for a short extension - such will fail and she gets to pas a revoke motion.

A long extension and it will create more opportunity both for an election (she wont want that) or a referendum (nobody outside of hardcore remainers wants this) and a new Tory leader.

She had a choice in the end between no deal Brexit and Revoke - she has gone for revoke. Canny remainer.

5:45 pm
DJK said...

You may be right but how does revoke protect her more than a long extension?

9:00 pm
Anonymous said...

She’s going for short extension, to be refused, to make the EU be the one saying long extension.

So she can say “ Ho hum..that’s the way it must be..not my fault...but if you pass my turd deal, all this humiliation and uncertainty will end.

9:10 pm

