So, Revoking Article 50 by Friday now best bet?

I am still sticking by my prediction. Incompetent May is touring Europe today trying to do, er, nothing to promote Brexit. Instead Parliament has 'voted' to have no deal off the table. So that leaves either a deal, which they are not about to vote on and May is busy not promoting or revoking Article 50 and cancelling Brexit.
Revoke by Friday must be over 50% possibility. It is just so much cleaner than another delay and another neverendum, which for some odd reason remainiacs think they will win instead of lose handsomely. Perhaps, if we have a delay and European elections the remainers will be cautioned by the huge numbers of pro-Brexit MEP's elected - enough that they conjure a reason to revoke in parliament without the bile of another referendum.
Anyway, I would like to say we will soon see, but as we all know, can-kicking is the Europe's highest and most advanced form of artistic expressions, so I won't hold my breath.
Only if the EU27 refuse her request for an extension. Then I'd say it's 99% certain she will revoke - probably at the last minute and after every business in the land has put its No-Deal contingency plans into effect.
You might be right.
As for Brexit being cancelled.
I gave you the Frederick Forsyth link a couple of weeks ago. There are 7 civil servants holed up in number 10 and their plan is to stop the Art 50 withdrawal.
We are not leaving the EU.
The Tory Party has gone rogue.
