Upsetting Polly Toynbee

As May's carnival of catastrophe rumbles on into Jeremy Corbyn's allotment, there's one tiny crumb of pleasure to be had in the gathering gloom.
Yes folks: Polly Toynbee will be bricking herself. The two major party 'leaders', both personally committed to leaving the EU, in the same room, hoping to hatch a workable exit plan. It might happen!
Polly, of course, was hoping Labour would stay aloof and grab an opportunity in all the carnage to see A50 revoked. Period. "Any Brexit is a bad Brexit ... no time for compromise!" Home and dry. Nightmare over. And you sort-of feel Starmer is hoping the same.
So: will Corbyn and May find unexpected love among the tomato plants? Will Jeremy ultimately be as stroppily pro Brexit as Polly fears? A bit of a cliff-hanger for her at the end of this particular episode.
Not that it's likely to happen, but wouldn't it be quite something if it was Corbyn that finally gave Brexiteer's the Brexit they wanted.
If there is a government of National Unity it will be fun to see who Mrs May throws to the wolves to make place for team Jezza, amusing if people who swallowed what passes for their principles were thrown out. I bet failing Grayling is still in the cabinet when the dust settles.
As I understand it, the softer Brexit is after the Withdrawal Agreement is passed and needs to be in place by end 2020.
There'll be a general election before then, and who know will be in charge of negotiating the future relationship?
The key thing is to get the Withdrawal Agreement passed (and if the ERG had signed up for it they wouldn't be in this terrible position), then sort out the future relationship. And a 21 month implementation period to get everything sorted without a panic seems fine to me and the City, as far as I can tell.
