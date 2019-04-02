OK then, customs union it ain't! (see below). At the start of this whole ridiculous story I suggested that sometimes, just sometimes, the frontal assault pressed home with relentless determination can perhaps be appropriate. But only if you have the numbers.
Since November May has attempted, and seems still to be attempting, a war of attrition - without the numbers. Nothing could better illustrate her strategic blindness, her complete and utter lack of imagination. And here we are, with a 'snap GE' apparently being mulled.
Surely there's no super-majority for that?? (Do the DUP wish to treat with Corbyn? Does any Tory MP reckon their chances in a May-fronted election? How many Labour MPs would do anything to stop Corbyn being gifted the opportunity?)
That Cabinet room will be fairly foetid at the end of 5 hours. How many of them will stick it out to the end? Will she still have a Chancellor? Will physical punches be thrown, actual wrists be slashed?
Can we hope someone is secretly recording it for posterity? Iannucci, we thought you were exaggerating.
https://twitter.com/dpinsen/status/1112988719957434371
"Someone tweeted recently that you can tell how good a product or service is by how easy it is to return or cancel it. By those criteria, the EU doesn't seem so great."
I distinctly remember David Cameron saying that if we voted leave, there wouldn't be any more negotiations with the EU ('the negotiation is now'), no rethinks and second referendum - that was it. I seem to recall the leaflet through the door said "the Government will implement what you decide". I also recall our PM said that 'no deal is better than a bad deal'.
But leaving the EU seems to be more like cancelling a phone contract with EE or a broadband contract with BT.
Godfrey Elfwick on Brexit voters
"At first I felt nothing but anger towards them... Their bigotry and ignorant generalization of anyone who is different to them is typical of the working-class. But lately I have changed my view. These people were lied to. After all, the government somehow convinced them if they voted to Leave the EU, it would happen. How gullible they were! How I pity their childlike innocence."
https://spectator.us/time-forgave-brexit-voters/
In an actual current court case, currently now in its fifth year, a judge has given his findings and summary, on phase one of four judgements.
The aggrieved party has petitioned to have the judge removed and the trial restarted from scratch.
That’s modern Britain for you.
( by the way, one of the things the aggrieved party stated they objected too, was the judge informing them, the super corporation, that they had deliberately done everything in their power to delay the trial in any and every way, and then string it out a song as possible, in order to run down the claimants funds. Their latest action, I feel, rather vindicates the judge.)
just as the Common Law understands the concept of Reasonableness, so ought it to comprehend "now you're taking the piss"
"Irish Gardai have three levels of warning:
- yer grand **
- mind yerself there ...
- now you're taking the piss!"
(Dara O'Briain)
**often misunderstood by us English, who take it to mean 'that's great!', which it definitely doesn't
Anon at 12.17
Most of us voted for the destruction of Middle Eastern civilisations. Cameron or Blair, take your pick, we voted for them without paying enough attention.
The sight of the exodus of refugees from devastated war zones played a far greater part in Brexit than any campaign overspend or red bus.
We are where we are because it is natural justice, what goes around comes around.
The worst Prime Minister, the worst Government and the worst Parliament ever at the time of the worst problem since WW2.
