Can Cressida Dick Get This One Right?

|Counting Votes: Soft Target
A BTL commenter on Raedwald's post of last week spotted what's going on: most of the otherwise inexplicable 'inde' names on the exceptionally long London list of Euro candidates are linked in some way to the Rebellion. It's seven, in fact - and it's not a secret.
Every candidate is entitled to attend the counting sessions (of which there will be several dotted around London in large buildings, e.g. sports halls, with news cameras likely to be present) - together with their 'agent' and people they nominate to scrutinise the actual counting procedures. This, then, is a body of twenty or more Rebellion-wallahs: and if they all choose to turn up at one of the counting centres at the same time, and throw open the fire exits ...
So, Cressida: let's see how you deal with this one. I'd suggest your track record isn't such as to inspire enough confidence for you to be given the benefit of the doubt. Double overtime (again) for PC Plod, methinks.
ND
4 comments:
Or maybe you do absolutely nothing other than what you were going to do anyway.
Then
Nothing happens
Fine
What you suggest happens...
So a bunch of people can now be portrayed as anti democratic asshats who are not above low level terrorism.
Better yet you need to re-run the affected elections as they broke the ballot security. This does not cost millions, it also will -really- piss off the people who voted.
And from now on bobbies on overtime
Trebles all round
Devious!
I am sure Ms. Dick can be relied to act with the correct Common Purpose.
It could always be suggested to her that, when not protesting, the Extinction Rebellion members are all Belgian plumbers.
