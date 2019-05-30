Competing Minority Rights: And The Loser Is ...

Freedom is great, we're all in favour of freedom. Trouble is, one person's freedom to do what they want is, errr ... Then, we're reaching for the *language of priorities*. And "the language of priorities is the religion of Socialism" (A.Bevan, 1949) - so the lefties have a particular interest in all this, and a particular responsibility to get their ducks in a row.
Of course they routinely duck the issue with an airy all have won, and all must have [taxpayer-funded] prizes. Not infrequently, unlimited funds would indeed lubricate some instances of friction. So we just have to scrap Trident (again). But sometimes it's not a matter of moolah, is it? Sometimes it's binary and non-financial: which transcendental claim takes precedence over which other?
There are a couple of flashpoints right now where it would be interesting to press these priority-theorists for their answer.
The first is Trans vs Feminists, which has a particularly acute, and utterly bizarre, subset - Trans vs Lesbians, the very essence of reductio ad absurdum. You can easily find loads of vitriolic reading material on this (though a degree of care is required with your search engine deployment...).
The second is Moslem Activists vs Gays, focussing currently on a school in the Midlands. Plenty of vitriol in that one, too. There's a bit of a pattern here, and it's interesting to see who's coming off worse. (Note: it's not the side dominated by men that are all too ready to offer violence. Funny that.)
I look forward to a serious leftist adjudication on all this: it will be entertaining to see them confront their illogicalities. Simply mouthing "more money for everyone" doesn't really cut it this time: these are not materialistic issues, and the left always flounders when attempting to swim away from materialist dry land. Incidentally, in case anyone thinks I'm being facetious (which I'm sure you don't ...), I genuinely recommend this piece from the Graun, which bravely tackles yet another flashpoint. It's not wholly satisfactory, but it is at least a leftie trying honourably to square a knotty intellectual circle. (He doesn't resort to the phrase Christian charity, but that's where he's essentially headed back to, as so many secular moralists have done since the 18th/19th century *Death Of God*.)
For anyone warming to this theme with a mind to pursue some academic treatments, there are some good contributions on Trans vs Feminists from a couple of brave ladies, most notably Kathleen Stock. The best work I know of on the left comes from two US heavyweights, professors Brian Leiter and Adolph Reed. They have no truck with lame thinking and are fabulously scathing on the identitarians and their self-appointed, fame-and-fortune-seeking *voices*. Their solutions are socialist, but their argumentation is lucid and their reasoning is tight.
ND
though a degree of care is required with your search engine deployment...
Do not ever, I beg of you, whatever your degree of interest in post-1776 arrangements for the custody of prisoners sentenced to Transporation, ever search for Convict Hulks
I'm still trying to erase the images from my mind.
