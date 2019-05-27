How Does Farage Parlay This?

- Stand back and let a chastened new Tory leader finish the job?
- Stand back and watch another year of Parliamentary paralysis and general can-kicking?
- Sit back and mint some more euro-dosh?
- Make a serious effort to build a viable grass-roots party, fit to contest a GE?
- Actively attempt to suborn the Tories via a reverse takeover?
- Engineer R2, on the grounds Cummings can win it again?
- Engineer a Corbyn government, as a prelude to a poujadist uprising?
- Resign himself to (and actually rather enjoy) being in a perpetual state of *disgust*?
- [ your suggestions below ... ]
ND
** apart from going large in the USA, that is
3 comments:
He won't sit back or stand back, they (him and Cummings) did that last time it's a case of "We won't get fooled again!".
He has already demanded involvement in the talks.
Given the turmoil there does seem to be the opportunity to have further impact and make inroads. Will he choose to? I have no idea.
Interesting times...
I'm not sure Farage and Cummings get along particularly well.
Tim Shipman said Cummings has nothing good to say about Farage. And even less good things to say about Bone.
He thought they were very poor quality and were the reason twenty years of arguing for Brexit had got nowhere.
