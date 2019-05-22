How is May still there?

Gosh has the political discourse of this Country changed in this decade. It must be considered amongst the most radical with the 1970's, 1940's and 1920's in the last century.
Firstly, our latest example is today, where Prime Minister May has managed to make her unpalatable Withdrawal Agreement more unpalatable. She has the chance to offer Labour the Brexit they wanted in return for getting it through - but in reality they would not trust each other even with this offer.
So now her new deal has goodies for both sides - a possible referendum, possibly reneging on the Irish backstop. This was never going to work, you can't offer more to the two extremes at the same time without annoying both of them.
Her deal, which I will remind everyone who wants to listen was the best compromise ever likely to be available, is now going to garner even fewer votes than before. In fact, I am going to bet on it getting less than 200 in Parliament.
Yet, she has not yet resigned. her key platform and policy is in ruins and the Country's reputation and standing lies with it. Thatcher, Blair and Cameron all went for lesser reasons. People are admiring her tenacity but at this point it is just Brown like brutishness, hanging on for no good reason.
It is a truly through-the-looking-glass world that she does not see the light and go to the Palace. It is obvious to everyone that this method of Withdrawal will not work. The choice, unfortunately, is going to come down to WTO leave or Remain and we will get there by Referendum or General Election.
Secondly, the more crazy thing is the Brexit Party is going to win an election tomorrow with a single policy which is a stupid WTO based Brexit. I won't be voting for such a silly position when the Country needs unity at this time and not further, partisan, division. I can agree with some of the anti-politics rhetoric given the truly terrible performance of the Government and Parliament these past to two years. But it is not enough - the Brexit Party needs some positive policies as well as he anti-politics drive.
Finally, and most comically, is the rise and fall of Change UK. Celebrated by the FT and elites as the anti-dote to the anti-politics, they have simply flopped - Anzio style. No good has come of it and it shows again that the current set of Wesminster politicians are just not up to it - they are not even good at political campaigning which is their job.
In truth, though a general election might lead to place as hard as now, it is really needed. Then we can vote out every member of the current Parliament and start afresh.
9 comments:
I concur with much of what you write. However I'd caution a general election may not be a fresh start as many Labour candidates will be handpicked by Momentum and we should see the Conservative associations reciprocate by picking their own dogmatic candidates as both parties appeal to themselves rather than actual voters.
"Secondly, the more crazy thing is the Brexit Party is going to win an election tomorrow with a single policy which is a stupid WTO based Brexit. I won't be voting for such a silly position when the Country needs unity at this time and not further, partisan, division."
Who would you rather hold on to the levers of power?
A party whose leader is a continual liar?
A party whos cabinet and senior politicians constantly flip-flop as they lack even a single iota of integrity or competency.
The Stupid Party, a party so monumentally dumb and incompetent, or something like the Brexit Party, founded barely weeks ago and already wiping the floor with eveyone else.
When your Party is lurches from one catastrophe to the next in the same vein as the latter half of Gordon Browns premiership, you know you're doing it wrong.
The so-called Withdrawal Agreement fails in so many ways that further considerations of it are a waste of time.
In particular, it contains no final agreement. At best it contains an outline of the future relationship between the UK and the EU; so not actually any real agreement. And this after close to 3 years of negotiation or posturing - with every expectation that such lack of sense would continue unendingly.
The so-called WA also contains a transition period of unspecified duration (to December 2020 and then unspecified extension). This would, if accepted, surely lead to an ongoing senseless limbo of just the sort we are currently experiencing. One must ask why this time we (UK and EU27) are spending is not used to refine (sorry, that should be define) the final arrangements?
A major advantage of leaving on WTO terms is that there would be a final and complete agreement on the future, now and immediately.
Of course, nothing societal or governmental in the future is ever fixed, so there could be immediate and/or subsequent opportunities to change the final agreement, as the UK and the EU27 went along trading together. And those things not changed would remain on WTO terms: a definitive arrangement - with much less motivation for delay and for posturing about it all.
Best regards
Thanks for the comments there are no easy answers as we all now know. I just don't think BP is the answer after much consideration - it is a protest party of anti-stuff. If you want that, vote Labour.
As for the WA - WTO Brexit will cause a lot of regulatory and financial discord. It will send us early into the recession which is somewhere on the horizon. it will disproportionately affect some of our most valuable industries and workers in our weaker regions. For me personally, it might even be great. But it is a rubbish idea. The WA - which indeed has the faults Nigel outlines - also has the benefit of avoiding this and being a compromise.
Nigel, if we ran another referendum on no deal versus remain, remain would win 60-40. It is just madness to pretend that this is a democratic outcome the country needs or will benefit from. Rather than speculate, my hunch is we will come to find out in 2019 as another referendum is on the cards if Parliament bottles revoking article 50.
It doesn't really matter at this point if the Brexit party don't have any policies except for leaving the EU. We just need them to get us out on WTO rules and then we can have a general election. It needs to be decisive and fast. I'm not sure how they can do it without any MPs but maybe all the leave MPs already in parliament form a government with Nigel Farage co-opted in. Or perhaps with a decisive win tomorrow it forces TMs hand and she has to announce her resignation and a member of the ERG takes the helm.
I predicted months ago she would have to be prised out. She will likely be dragged out of no 10 kicking and screaming. I don't understand why she feels the need to hang on when she must know the game's up for her.
We're not in a position any more where we are seeking the best possible outcome.
The dithering and sheer incompetence of the Government and MPs have ensured that.
Whats left is trying to find the least worst option available.
Einstein once said that insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.
He also said "Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I'm not sure about the former".
He clearly had politicians in mind when he came up with that.
Isn't the purpose of the WTO to encourage world trade ? How can that be bad for Britain ?
The purpose of the EU's Customs Union seems to be to protect various European companies by stifling trade and competition. Protection is never a good long term policy.
Don Cox
Im' with Jan.
Good points but all irrelevant. We all know that Nigel is a one trick pony. All my associates (who are going to vote for Nigel's Party) realise that. There is no future for the Brexit Party post brexit so funding, long term interests, polcies are simply being ignored by leavers in favour of firmly indicating that we want what was voted for, in a word - Brexit!
CU - I remember people on this blog were pretty optimistic in 2016/7 that the grown-ups in the room on both sides of the table would sort out a mutually acceptable deal with the EU. I was a lot less optimistic, having seen what the EU was prepared to do to Greece. Politics trumps economics, and the last thing the Empire wants is a constituent part doing well on its own.
Mrs May, faced with EU intransigence, could - and should - have placed the issue before Parliament in the most robust terms. Forget about the country needing unity - you mean the unity of surrender, surrender to the EU and to the fifth column which glories in every EU rebuff. There can be no unity in such a situation. And, as Churchill pointed out in his dealings with another European bloc in 1940, a robust attitude was the only chance of getting a deal which was not a humiliation.
She would, I'm sure, have got a response even from this Parliament of placemen. The Guardian and FT would have hated her, but the public would have responded. And maybe then the EU would have taken a step back. Now they're looting her baggage train and bayonetting the wounded.
"The Country needs unity at this time and not further, partisan, division"
We had a vote. It's not been honoured. To hell with unity with Amber Rudd, Nicky Morgan, Wes Streeting or Chuka Ummuna. Or Blair or Tom Watson.
The post-war economic settlement died maybe 20 years ago. The post war political settlement is on its last legs. We see a "Conservative" Government mandating LGBTQ+ lessons for toddlers, and the head of West Midlands Police telling people not to demonstrate against them. Who voted for him? We see people arrested forsocial media posts, while election candidates have bricks thrown at them and the police in attendance stand by. You never hear the expression "it's a free country" any more.
We are rapidly becoming a third world country, politically, economically, demographically. Just waiting for the British Steel looting operation to end as the British Leyland looting operation did.
