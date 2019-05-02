It's all rather difficult, n'est-ce pas? On the one hand, well, Huawei? Really? I know I said back in 2016, darker deeds than the Nissan deal would flow from May's desperation: (Nissan: The Shape of Things To Come) - but Huawei?
Still, a complete failure to understand its significance is all of a piece with May's utter solipsistic stupidity.
On the other hand: Williamson. One could get quite extravagant with the epithets here, so let's just say: a man whose overall maturity makes Osborne look positively statesmanlike. "No one will be sorry to see him go" - a bit of an understatement. (Oh, my mistake: May will be sorry to see him go, apparently. By their acolytes shall ye know them ...)
And finally, Mordaunt! Who in 2018 regaled us with her opinion that "trans women are women". Maybe that came with some qualifying nuances: but this is not a string of words I expect to hear from, well, anyone with claims to native English-speaking adulthood and the power of reason.
Still, being a naval reservist is nice. We must clutch at such straws as we find.
Who in 2018 regaled us with her opinion that "trans women are women"
Just as the idiotic policy of putting men and women together on Her Majesty's Ships has led to a spate of harassment claims, pregnancies and lawsuits, I look forward to the results of shared barracks for women and 'trans women'. No wonder the radfems/lesbians are pissed off - in my limited experience of army women there's a fair contingent of sapphics and there'll now be competition for them from 'chicks with dicks'.
I guess Mordaunt is in favour of trans-women being called for smear tests? After all, it's only more money wasted by the NHS on people feelz. Be discrimination otherwise.
Persecution complex most of this rainbow letter activists.
It has all got so lunatic that we now have sanitary towel bins in the gent's cubicles at work.
There are definitely a couple of ultra protected groups and they are able to get away with murder.
This country will not survive and the main reason being that it doesn't deserve to. And it has all got far far worse under the Tories.
