May's Legacy is Worse Than Brexit Failure

“There is a great deal of ruin in a nation" (Adam Smith)
We are not yet holed below the water line; but a lot of the rigging has been shot away, and ammunition expended. Captain May had no idea how to fight the ship (who does?) but lost important early actions, and has steered us incompetently into dangerous waters. Mutiny threatens. The sharks are circling; and the depths below us are unplumbed. Brexit? That's just for starters.
How much of our present plight can fairly be laid at May's door? It is not clear to me which plausible alternative Tory PM would for certain have commenced a purposeful Brexit camapign in 2016, knowing (as we now do) that the Civil Service is not up to, nor up for, the tasks that necessarily come their way in this regard. Which of Gove, Johnson, or Leadsom (I discard Crabb, Davis and Fox) would have taken the necessary steps in the necessary timeframe - setting proper expectations; immediately hiring the best negotiators and lawyers the City has to offer; making Civil Service obstruction a pension-forfeiting offence; moving onto a 'war' footing on every front - to give the enterprise its best chance of success?
But there are two monstrous mis-steps that are May's and May's alone. The first is symbolic, the second diabolic.
One of her first acts as PM was to call in the Hinkley Point C decision. As was right and proper: this was always an Osborne project and the panicky French realised it was at risk. After years of prevaricating (and still to this day with no final design for the business end of the reactors!) they rushed to sign the draft agreements at a speed which betrayed their utter desperation. Ho ho.
So what happened next? Did May parlay this into Brexit-enabling commitments by the Frog? Did she hold Hinkley hostage against a successful Brexit outcome? Nope: Hollande told her sternly to sign without further ado and, meekly, she did. A clear omen of the awful things to come, as we confidently predicted at the time. This was a May classic, signalling to the whole of the 27 that she was there for the taking. And I really don't imagine any other PM would have enacted this craven calamity.
The second, though, could have much longer-lasting consequences. This was the 2017 GE - not the calling of it per se (for which there was a fair rationale), but her disastrous, hubristic personal conduct of it**.
Because Corbyn was there for the slaughter. Had the campaign been just one week shorter she would have returned with a majority. Had it not included several wholly avoidable faux pas, that majority could have been pretty decent. This might have been helpful in the Brexit context, or not (given that Dominic Grieve would still have been one of those MPs) - but that's not the point.
The point is that Corbyn would have been defenestrated.
At Labour HQ, the coup was ready, the locks had been changed, and the marxists would have been sent back to their rightful obscurity to rant at each other in dingy halls. By giving Corbyn a new lease of life, May has given every 'woke' bedsit dweller of whatever age to understand that there is an alternative to rolling back under their sordid duvets in apathetic political lassitude. We weren't crushed at the election. Hell, if we all glue ourselves to a bridge, we can change the world! And so every idiot malcontent is now crawling out of bed, possessed of the idea they can realise their fondest fantasies.
For ordinary folk wishing simply for the world to be competently run, it is really quite important that fantasists with too much time on their hands confine their crapulous activities to passing motions in the students union. As will always be the case in a benign democracy, if they all turn up at once there are too may of them to be restrained by reasonably peaceful means. For many a long decade, they haven't chosen to force the point (at least, not in this country), thus enabling honest people to get on with their lives.
I greatly fear that their tails are well and truly up now, and that they will be increasingly strident - and gratified - in their demands. Not, of course, that most of what they want can actually be delivered (although some of the nastiest gesture-politics can be), but that craven politicians pander to them as though it can (witness "legally binding" targets for CO2 emissions, which is only the start). Such nonsense and waste of resources can go on for years before the gig's up, as it always will be eventually.
And of course in the ranks of the politicos are not only the craven, but the unscrupulous: slavering at the prospects of enlisting these idiots as a battering-ram for their *Revolution*. If Tusk is right about there being a special place in Hell for those who pretended Brexit would be easy, there's an even hotter spot for those who would direct a Children's Crusade.
A better result in GE 2017 could have sent the innocents home sadder and wiser. By screwing up, May has put wind in their sails. Will habitual idleness, short attention-span or frustration with Corbyn's fence-sitting be enough to send them back to their games consoles? Perhaps. But maybe not.
"The impatience, bordering into contempt, for the political class and the amount of hostility and borderline violence is something we have not known for a very very long time." (Damian Green, this morning)
ND
** and we never wish to hear again from Nick Timothy, either
Gove managed to make changes in education and environment.
I don't see why he wouldn't have been able to get a similar grip on the civil service had he been PM.
In hindsight if he hadn't withdrawn his backing for Johnson then we would have most likely been in a very different place. (Johnson with the bravado and positive relationship with the US, Gove behind the scenes managing EU negotiations and civil service preparation).
It has to be Johnson now. Huge riskthat that is, there is no choice.
Its probably too late now, but no one else can stop the flood of voters leaving the party.
Johnson has many faults. But he is a wartime politician. And the Tory party is at war.
At war with Corbyn and the communists. At war with the Liberals and their EU Federalism.
At war with Farage and the easy options.
At war with the Lords. With the Speaker. With the CBI. With the media. With the ecology factions. With the Remain MPs. The Wets, nats,DUPs and the Civil Service.
A wartime leader is essetial if there is to be any hope of surviing May's Dunkirk negotiations. The coming European Union 'no negotiation is possible' Blitz. And the economy folding like Singapore.
The darkest days are those ahead.
Quite defeatist BQ
All that is needed is someone with a spine to sally over the Bruxxels to conduct the negotiation as per the instruction given to the political class in June 2016
But do the Tories have anyone with a spine ? Especially as after all the demonstrations of jellyfishiness in the past three years, any spine will have to be extra stiff.
Don Cox
Johnson could do it.
My concern is that the jellies in the HOC won’t allow it.
"The impatience, bordering into contempt..."
BORDERING?
If Boris does become leader, one of the critical tasks is to neuter the Brexit party ahead of the next GE.
Maybe offering Farage to become part of the negotiating team with the EU could be interesting.
"Johnson has many faults. But he is a wartime politician."
Johnson is the complete opposite of a wartime politician. He's a bluffer who makes it up as he goes along and then tries to bluster his way out of trouble. He has no discernible principles or ideology and doesn't stand for anything beyond the advancement of his own career. That's not the kind of person you need when it's time to make hard decisions with serious consequences.
It's the kind of person who is suited to being PM in the easy times when everything is going fine and people want a leader who will be content to enjoy the trappings of office and not really try to change anything. He would have been a decent Prime Minister for that period in the 1990s when people talked about "the end of history", but not for today.
Calling a GE in 2017 was a mistake because the Conservatives had no reason for doing so other than the belief that it would give them an increased majority. They assumed that people would have to vote for them because Corbyn was so awful, but it was so obvious what they were doing that it provoked a backlash. The effect of taking peoples' votes for granted was to make many people want to punish their arrogance by voting for somebody else.
AZ - @ because the Conservatives had no reason for doing so other than the belief that it would give them an increased majority
there was another important reason - to push out the next GE to 2022
we may yet live to be grateful for that, at least
Peston's just been on the telly saying that Boris would have to hold a GE in Autumn and would have to get a no deal exit through parliament. Both statements are bollocks but indicative of the narrative that will be pushed this summer.
