The Hammond Wakes

Way back in November we commented it was odd that none of the pundits' lists of Tory leadership hopefuls included Hammond. He seemed (to us) to be on manoeuvres even then.
Well: here we go. "As long as I feel the views I hold are properly represented, I won't feel the need to take part" (yesterday)
We've all watched Yes Minister; and I think we know what that statement means. You read it here first.
ND
He'll be sacked.
The next PM should by no means be Mr Hammond and if the Conservative party what to help themselves remain relevant in UK politics, the next PM should replace Mr Hammond with someone who puts UK interests first and also doesn't appoint foreigners to key positions such as the governor of the Bank of England.
For the next PM, sacking Hammond will be the easy part. Getting rid of Sedwill is another matter. Retaining him as Head of the Civil Service but appointing a new Cabinet Secretary and a separate new National Security Advisor would prolly give him the right message. And moving him to a smaller office on the other side of Whitehall.
