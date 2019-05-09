Thursday, 9 May 2019
This is the business we've chosen
Someone put a bullet through his eye. No one knows who gave the order. When I heard it, I wasn't angry; I knew Moe, I knew he was head-strong, talking loud, saying stupid things. So when he turned up dead, I let it go. And I said to myself, this is the business we've chosen!
I didn't ask who gave the order, because it had nothing to do with business!
Politicians like to imagine their plots and deals and arrangements are like the events in slick political thrillers. Or powerful dramas. Or even the twisted machinations of TV medieval-dragon super-blockbusters.
But, in reality, the business of politics is more akin to being in a gang.
Unquestioning loyalty to the boss.
Enforcement of discipline.
Make sure everyone shares in the spoils.
Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.
Reward obedience and punish the faithless.
And remember, that even when everything is going really well, somebody will need to get whacked.
At the very beginning of her reign, Theresa May ditched George Osborne, for Spreadsheet Phil.
This was something that had to be done. A new Prime Minister needs her own choice as the number two in the land. The office of Chancellor repays an awful lot of debts.
Osborne, rather oddly, seeing as he had a bit of history with Theresa May, did not resign himself. Something he should have done the instant his own Boss resigned. He was never going to hang on to being Chancellor under a new broom.
In the news at the time, 2016, it was reported that Osborne was 'shocked' to be sacked.
It later emerged that he was more 'shocked' about the manner of his sacking. She told him he was crap, and needed to go.
No arrangements were made for the former senior cabinet minister, now a lowly MP, and he ended up being found some space in one of the smallest offices in Westminster. Well and truly out of the loop.
Osborne was a very inconsistent Chancellor. Like Cameron, he paid far to little attention to the detail. Left underlings to sort out the nuts and bolts while he continued in the Brown tradition of making grand, sweeping statements and delivering tricks and flourishes to deceive and mislead the media. Something in which he was only ever partly successful. And not nearly as convincing at it as Brown was.
Where May made a real miscalculation, one that can be seen now as the first of very many, was in making a mortal enemy of Boy George.
She had no need to do it. She was PM. And he was just an ex Hand-of-the-King.
She set out her stall, almost from day one, to rubbish the Cameroon years as being too right wing,
{Yes I know! But she did.}
She must have known Osborne, realising his support and loyalists were now only a very small faction within the party, would quit party politics. He was destined to be Cameron's successor. His power stemmed from that. Reduced to the backbenches, he had no riches to offer anyone. So a threat neutralised.
But foolishly, and characteristically, she failed to look at the wider ramifications of her sticking the boot in.
She could not have known he would become the editor of London's Newspaper. Giving him significant local power and influence, and a huge opportunity to point out her numerous shortcomings.
But she knew he was going somewhere.
He was a young, mostly successful, very ambitious, chancellor. Popular with the Bilde-a-bears. She must have thought he might end up at the IMF. The UN. Facebook. Airbus. HSBC. Probably all of them. And dozens of directorships more.
He was going to turn up again in some position of importance.
So she had no need to humiliate him to the point where he talked of chopping up her body and keeping dismembered remains in his freezer.
Yesterday, Mr O, took a measure of revenge by calmly and rationally explaining what a total failure Theresa has been. What an utter loser she is. And how she should be removed from office immediately.
Blair, with far more justification, was never so disloyal to Brown.
Theresa should have heeded the advice of all successful Mafia Dons.
